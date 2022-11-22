Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns

He would pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space, the company said

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned.

Agarwal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25, Nykaa informed the BSE in a filing. The company mentioned that Agarwal would "pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space".

The company said it is in the process of appointing a new CFO.

"Arvind Agarwal deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa's emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck," Nykaa founder and chairperson Falguni Nayar said.

"It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family," Arvind Agarwal said.

Agarwal joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)