Nykaa CFO Arvind Agarwal resigns

He would pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space, the company said

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 22, 2022 7:57 PM  | 1 min read
Nykaa

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) Arvind Agarwal has resigned.

Agarwal will leave the company and step down from his role on November 25, Nykaa informed the BSE in a filing. The company mentioned that Agarwal would "pursue other opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space".

The company said it is in the process of appointing a new CFO.

"Arvind Agarwal deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa's emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck," Nykaa founder and chairperson Falguni Nayar said.

"It has been great to be a part of the incredible Nykaa journey thus far. All my learning and experiences to date, have set me up for pursuing different personal growth opportunities in the digital economy and start-up space. I wish Nykaa the very best for the growth path ahead and will always be a part of the Nykaa Family," Arvind Agarwal  said.

Agarwal joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Nykaa Arvind Agarwal Beauty e retailer advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Bhrigu Sehgal

Home Credit India appoints Bhrigu Sehgal as Chief Sales Officer
6 hours ago

Rob Mitchell

SG Analytics appoints Rob Mitchell to its advisory board
8 hours ago

Loreal

L’Oréal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India MD
1 day ago