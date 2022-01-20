NTT Ltd. names Avinash Joshi as India CEO

NTT Ltd., a USD 11 billion global technology services company, today announced the appointment of Avinash Joshi as Chief Executive Officer for its India business.

Avinash will be responsible for end-to-end go-to-market, sales, delivery, operations, and profitability for NTT Ltd in India and will report to Sharad Sanghi. Sharad has been elevated to the role of Managing Director and will lead the businesses of NTT Ltd. in the country.

Avinash Joshi has been appointed at a time when the operations of NTT Group have undergone a significant reorganization and strategic consolidation of business activities. As a leading organization in India in IT infrastructure solutions and services, including data center, cloud, and cyber security, network, and digital workplace, NTT has been supporting thousands of clients in their digital transformation journey and operations across the country.

Commenting on Avinash’s appointment, Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director, India, said, “India is one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world and is witnessing unprecedented digitization and adoption of cutting-edge technology. This has been further expedited by the need for online business ecosystems in the wake of the pandemic. Avinash brings exceptional value, with his extensive experience of working in IT & Telecom Industry. As we undertake massive infrastructure and capacity building, we look forward to his impactful leadership in taking the company to greater heights and expanding market coverage.”

Talking about his new role, Avinash Joshi said, “With numerous innovations to its credit, NTT has been leading technology transformation all over the world. In India, the company offers an unparalleled range of skills, infrastructure capabilities and end-to-end integration of key technologies to enable digital transformation for its extensive and diverse clientele. I am very excited to join the organization and leverage my expertise to serve our clients, partners and colleagues. NTT Ltd. is committed to the cause of sustainable and shared growth for all, and it will be my endeavour to take the company further towards its goals in the times to come.”

Avinash joins NTT after being with IBM for more than 18 years where his core expertise was in P&L, Strategic Business Development, Key Account Management, Sales and Delivery. In his last role, he was the Senior Partner and Vice President, 5G, APAC, IBM Services. Avinash has an overall experience of over 30years in Client facing roles and P&L management.

