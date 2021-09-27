Noorbanu Qureshi is VP, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, India’s only integrated business and brand growth agency that offers solutions across business, brand, communication and execution has strengthened its operations in the North and has bought on board Noorbanu Qureshi as Vice President. Noorbanu will be based out of New Delhi and report in to Atin Wahal, EVP (North and East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

As VP, Noorbanu would be essaying a key role in leading and strengthening client relationships and business growth for the Northern region.

Noorbanu comes with over 12 years of professional advertising experience in the BFSI. Media & Entertainment, FMCG & e-commerce category. Her last stint was with Publicis India as AVP, managing key brands for the agency including Zee TV, Citibank, Times NOW among others. Prior to Publicis India, she has also worked at Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra & Leo Burnett India working on various brands such as Complan, Tata Power, Lenskart, Lipton Tea, Tourism Australia & Caratlane among others.

Commenting on her appointment, Atin Wahal, Executive Vice President (North and East) at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We welcome Noor to the ever-growing team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Delhi. With her on board, I have my team ready for the next chapter of growth in Delhi. I have seen Noor grow professionally and admire her resilience to deliver and ability to grasp the client’s issues at hand. She is a solution provider at heart and that’s the best quality one can have in today’s ever-demanding environment. I look forward to her partnership and wishing her a lot of success.”

On joining the agency and her mandate ahead, Noorbanu quipped:“I am delighted to join L&K Saatchi & Saatchi at this exciting point in the transformational journey of the agency. What struck me the most is that the entrepreneurial spirit and how the agency is able to provide one-stop solutions to its clients with the ‘power of one’ approach. I look forward to working with Atin and a great journey ahead.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)