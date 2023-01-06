Noise gets Rahul Bhojraj as Head of Creative Content

Tech brand Noise has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhojraj as its Head of Creative Content as a step towards bolstering the leadership team to ensure overall growth of the organization. Noise has been keen on expanding its leadership team with an endeavor to expand aggressively across functions. This appointment is in tandem with the brand’s aim to strengthen their overall strategy to ensure profitable growth and affix its position as a leader in the industry.

Rahul will be responsible for supervising and overseeing Noise’s overall creative process, ensuring cohesion throughout. He will be working closely with the team to make creative decisions that are in line with the brand’s ethos and language.

Commenting on the new appointment, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We are growing exponentially every day and so is our organization. To keep the momentum going, I am delighted to welcome Rahul to our diverse team at Noise as we move towards strengthening the brand. We are certain that his expertise will be a valuable asset to our team and ensure profitable growth at Noise in the near future.”

Sharing his views on his new role, Rahul Bhojraj, Head of Creative Content at Noise said, “I am thrilled to join Noise. The brand’s position as a market leader in the smart wearable industry is commendable. I look forward to further bolstering the brand’s expansion plans and building on new vectors of growth.”

Rahul joins Noise from Wunderman Thompson South Asia after working as the AVP & Senior Creative Director, and was associated with the agency for over 8 years. An experienced Creative Director with a history of working in the marketing and advertising industry, Rahul is an arts and design professional who is an alumnus of Rachana Sansad College of Applied arts and Crafts, Mumbai. In a career spanning close to 16 years, Rahul has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Publicis Ambience and most recently at Wunderman Thompson ( formerly known as J Walter Thompson Company )

