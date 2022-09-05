Nissan India appoints Amit Magoo as Director-Sales

Nissan India has announced senior management appointments to strengthen its management structure. The leadership changes effective from 01st September’22.

Amit Magoo, currently General Manager, Zonal Head (South & West) has been appointed Director Sales for Nissan Motor India. He will report to Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India and will be based out of Gurgaon, India. In his new role, Amit will be responsible for leading business operations. Nissan India’s Regional Sales Managers will report to Amit Magoo.

Ashish Anand, currently General Manager, Zonal Head (North & East) has been appointed as Director Dealer Network Development, Customer Quality and Training for Nissan Motor India. He will report to Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India and will be based out of Gurgaon, India. In the new structure Functional Heads of Dealer Development, Customer Quality & Training leads will report to Ashish.

Commenting on their appointments, Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Amit and Ashish to senior leadership team as part of the transformation and growth strategy of Nissan India. Amit and Ashish bring strong experience of multiple functions in Nissan over many years, have been instrumental in Nissan India’s growth journey with the launch of the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite. We welcome them to their new roles, which are focused to enable Nissan to exceed customer expectations to strengthen Nissan’s presence in India”

Amit joined Nissan in 2016 as General Manager of Sales and has managed different roles in the past six years, including Corporate & Institutional Sales, Dealer Network Development, and Channel Finance. He played a key role in Nissan’s sales division, with a focus on enhancing customer experience and dealer profitability.

Ashish has been associated with Nissan Motor India for over eight years and has managed different roles including those of Head, India Sales, and Head, Project Phoenix.

Nissan India also recently announced the appointment of Keerthi Prakash as Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), to lead operations at the company’s Alliance plant in Chennai, India, from September 1st, 2022, and also of Mr. Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing for Nissan Motor India based in Gurugram in July’22.

