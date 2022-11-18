Nilesh Gupta takes charge of branding & creative strategy at Meesho

This will be in addition to his role as Senior Director, Growth

Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director, Growth at Meesho has taken up the branding and creatives charter as well.

In this extended role, he will be responsible for the team that manages the brand building and creative strategy, while continuing to lead acquisition and activation also at Meesho.

“Nilesh is strongly aligned with Meesho’s mission to ‘democratise ecommerce for everyone’ and passionate about solving for Bharat'', Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho said. “His experience in the arenas of acquisition and activation combined with retail will help contribute immensely to Meesho’s accelerated growth. As we further our mission to democratise ecommerce for everybody and bring the next billion users online, user growth will be a key area of focus for us.”

Prior to joining Meesho in 2021, Nilesh was with Kearney where he primarily worked on the Consumer & Retail practice including co-authoring a report with CII to help unlock the full potential of retail growth in India.

Nilesh Gupta strongly believes that Meesho has challenged conventions in the ecommerce landscape of India. He adds, “Meesho has made significant strides towards democratising e-commerce in India and I have been fortunate to witness this 10X growth first hand over the last 2 years. I am thrilled to take up the Branding and Creative mandate in addition to my current responsibilities at Meesho. We have a clear vision and will continue to innovate to become India’s preferred e-commerce destination.”

