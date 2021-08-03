NIIT appoints Archit Shankar as Head of Marketing, Career Education Biz

NIIT Limited has announced the appointment of Archit Shankar as Head of Marketing, Career Education Business. 

At NIIT, Archit will be responsible for the end-to-end marketing function for the Career Education Business. His core responsibilities will be to charter the course for NIIT Digital by redefining the brand strategy and communication as well as leading digital, performance marketing and media buying. 

Speaking on the appointment, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have Archit Shankar as the Head of Marketing of the Career Education Business. Archit brings in strong domain knowledge and we believe his extensive experience will prove to be an invaluable addition to the organisation, as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy for NIIT Digital”. 

Archit brings in 15 years of extensive experience in Marketing including Brand strategy, Media planning, Consumer insights and Channel Marketing. His last assignment was with Max Bupa Health Insurance Company where he as the Head of Brand and Digital Marketing was instrumental in leading Brand Strategy, Media planning and buying, consumer insights, channel marketing and new product launches.   

Prior to Max Bupa, Archit was associated with Kantar TNS and Evalueserve where he led diverse market research studies across categories like FMCG, auto and insurance. 

Archit Shankar, Head Marketing, Career Education Business, NIIT Ltd. said, “It gives me immense pleasure to take up this role at NIIT.  I look forward to working with the team in taking the marketing initiatives for NIIT Digital to the next level of innovation and growth”.

