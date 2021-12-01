Netflix elevates Pritish Wesley as Head, Creative Marketing Production, India

Wesley has over 13 years of work experience in the media and advertising industry in India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 1, 2021 12:22 PM
Pritish Wesley

Netflix has elevated Pritish Wesley as Head, Creative Marketing Production, India. Prior to his elevation, Wesley was Campaign Operations Manager, Creative Marketing Production, India. He had joined Netflix as Marketing Creative Producer, Creative Marketing Production, India in March 2018.

Wesley has over 13 years of work experience in the media and advertising industry in India. He has worked with the country’s top agencies - Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra, McCann Erickson and the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group.

He has worked as an account manager with clients across different industries and categories such as entertainment, FMCG, alcohol, retail, automobiles, real estate and infrastructure, technology, DTH service providers, fashion, and jewellery.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Netflix Pritish wesley Netflix india advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
viacom

Viacom18 appoints Mallika Petkar as Senior Vice President - Strategy, Sports
51 minutes ago

fuelbuddy

FuelBuddy elevates Adnan Kidwai as CEO (International), names Neeraj Gupta as CEO (India)
23 hours ago

Punit pandey

9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey gets additional charge of revenue
1 day ago