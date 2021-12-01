Netflix elevates Pritish Wesley as Head, Creative Marketing Production, India

Wesley has over 13 years of work experience in the media and advertising industry in India

Netflix has elevated Pritish Wesley as Head, Creative Marketing Production, India. Prior to his elevation, Wesley was Campaign Operations Manager, Creative Marketing Production, India. He had joined Netflix as Marketing Creative Producer, Creative Marketing Production, India in March 2018.

Wesley has over 13 years of work experience in the media and advertising industry in India. He has worked with the country’s top agencies - Ogilvy & Mather, DDB Mudra, McCann Erickson and the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group.

He has worked as an account manager with clients across different industries and categories such as entertainment, FMCG, alcohol, retail, automobiles, real estate and infrastructure, technology, DTH service providers, fashion, and jewellery.

