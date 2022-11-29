Nestle’s Ankit Kapoor joins Ananta Capital as CMO

Former Nestle CMO Ankit Kapoor has joined Ananta Capital.
In a social media post 2 weeks back, Kapoor had mentioned taking up a 'new challenge'. He moved out of Nestle after a 6-year stint.
Kapoor has 15 years' experience of leading businesses and brands.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Nestle Ankit Kapoor Ananta Capital advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement