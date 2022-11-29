Nestle’s Ankit Kapoor joins Ananta Capital as CMO

He moved out of Nestle two weeks back

Former Nestle CMO Ankit Kapoor has joined Ananta Capital.

In a social media post 2 weeks back, Kapoor had mentioned taking up a 'new challenge'. He moved out of Nestle after a 6-year stint.

Kapoor has 15 years' experience of leading businesses and brands.

