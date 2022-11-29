Nestle’s Ankit Kapoor joins Ananta Capital as CMO

He moved out of Nestle two weeks back

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 29, 2022 10:35 AM  | 1 min read
Ankit

Former Nestle CMO Ankit Kapoor has joined Ananta Capital.

In a social media post 2 weeks back, Kapoor had mentioned taking up a 'new challenge'. He moved out of Nestle after a 6-year stint.

Kapoor has 15 years' experience of leading businesses and brands.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Nestle Ankit Kapoor Ananta Capital advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Amita Maheshwari

Disney Star’s Head of HR for APAC & India Amita Maheshwari quits
19 hours ago

Sodexo

Sambit Kumar Sahu named MD - Sodexo Onsite
1 day ago

Rubeena Singh

Rubeena Singh quits as Josh Country Manager
22 hours ago