Neelesh Misra’s Slow Content appoints Syed Amjad Ali as Chief Operating Officer

Ali will primarily be focusing on the growth and sustenance of the creative division, while also working closely with the teams of Slow Products and Slow Experiences on their content initiatives

Slow, a venture led by Neelesh Misra, has appointed Syed Amjad Ali as the Chief Operating Officer to lead its creative arm Slow Content Pvt. Ltd. Syed Amjad Ali will primarily be focusing on the growth and sustenance of the creative division, while also working closely with the teams of Slow Products and Slow Experiences on their content initiatives. He shall report directly to Neelesh Misra.

“Over a two-and-half-decade journey with Lowe Lintas, Ali played an instrumental role in building strong business relationships with brands, getting them to produce award-winning, effective campaigns. He joined Lowe Lintas in 1995 as an Account Executive and rose through the ranks to become President. Amjad held a portfolio of key clients such as Maruti Suzuki, Havells, LG Electronics, Dabur, Vistara, OLX, Honda Cars, Hero Motors, Greenply to name a few. He had interesting stints in the mobile category i.e. Micromax, Huawei, Oppo, Gionee & Vivo. Amjad moved to Mullen Lintas as one of the founding members and the leadership team in 2015. In less than 2 years, Mullen Lintas was ranked no 7, the fastest ever to achieve this landmark by any new entity, with Amjad playing a vital role,” the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Neelesh Misra, Founder, Slow said, “We are happy to bring Amjad on board and confident that his understanding of a brand will help strengthen Slow and the associated brands. Slow Content is born out of an understanding of India’s heartland audiences over the past few decades and the creative company -- an agency and a studio -- shall bring innovative solutions and build on our strength of decency and taking no shortcuts to audiences like stereotyping or objectification. We welcome Amjad and wish him a long-standing fruitful stint with Slow.”

“Slow is a powerful idea born out of disruption. The creative company is one of the manifestations of this idea, there are many aspects to it which will allow you to experience an enriching point of view. Brands need to think differently today and Slow is very well placed to serve them with end-to-end solutions with Neelesh Misra at the heart of it. In a world which changed overnight, Slow has an opportunity to align and navigate with a unique creative worldview,” says Syed Amjad Ali, Chief Operating Officer, Slow Content Pvt. Ltd.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)