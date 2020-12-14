Syed Amjad Ali launches content and brand strategy start-up, Catalysts

The platform will look for interesting brand stories and explore how best it can be told

Amjad Ali has announced the launch of his own start-up, Catalysts, which will be a content and brand strategy platform. Ali was the former President of Mullen Lintas and had spent more than 25 years at the company.

He has supported all known brands like LG Electronics, Maruti, Olx, Micromax, Dabur Real, Hajmola, Vivo, Vistara, and Havells, from their initial journeys to market leadership, in the past two decades. He said, Catalysts will work for the brands taking into account its experience, expertise and ideas that will help them make the most of this opportunity. With its two key pillars, Content and Consulting Services, the platform proposes to expand itself in other verticals too.