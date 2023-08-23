narrative ropes in Rajdeepgiri Goswami as Creative Director

narrative has appointed Rajdeepgiri Goswami as its Creative Director - Art.

With a career spanning 15 years, Rajdeepgiri brings a wealth of expertise in steering the complete creative trajectory of brand campaigns.

Prior to joining narrative, he held pivotal roles at globally renowned agencies including Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis, and Plan B. Notably, his tenure as Creative Director at Wildcraft also afforded him invaluable insights from the client-side, enriching his creative odyssey.

Commenting on the new appointment, Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, said, “narrative has been focused on brand development, communication and campaign strategy as its core service offerings, and I believe Rajdeepgiri will add huge value to the organisation. His skills and experience will help the internal team and the organisation’s positioning in the market. We are expanding, and getting talent on board who are passionate and driven to do more. We are aiming for excellence in design and we welcome Rajdeepgiri onboard to join us in this mission.”

Speaking on his appointment, Rajdeepgiri Goswami, said, “narrative works on a range of projects with a variety of clients, which will allow me to learn and improve in other areas of design. It features creative spaces that inspire designers to be imaginative and take chances. Having collaborative workspaces where designers can come together to build solutions for clients is a terrific method for me to learn while also improving my talents. I am committed to making a significant contribution to the current design process by using my skills and perspectives. I'm thrilled by the prospect of working on fresh and fascinating projects in the future. These opportunities not only provide opportunities for personal and professional development but also allow me to collaborate with a dynamic team to bring new ideas to life. I also look forward to working with Rohit, who is a great mentor. I have a lot to learn from his expertise."

Rajdeepgiri will be based in Bangalore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)