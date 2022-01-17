m/SIX appoints Sahil Sachdeva as National Digital Head

m/SIX, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency, has appointed Sahil Sachdeva as the National Digital Head at m/SIX.



In this role, Sahil will be responsible for managing the agency’s national digital services and helping existing and new clients transform their digital processes and marketing strategies as well as achieving ROI driven marketing outcomes. He will focus on strategic and innovative solutions, this will include the continued development of integrated and ‘Always-on’ digital strategy that cuts across programmatic, paid, social, search & eCommerce.



Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of m/SIX India said, “Sahil has been a part of the family for a long time now. He brings with him in-depth knowledge and great expertise in the digital field. I am confident that Sahil will play a key role and help us elevate our business offerings and deliver the best to our clients in the digital space.”



Sahil comes with rich and vast experience in the digital industry and is known to design and deliver strategic direction to digital initiatives for brands like SonyLiv, Emami, Burger king, Revv, Veeba, Harley Davidson, Noise, WhiteHat Jr. etc. Over the past 14 years, he has held various roles across planning, programmatic and digital marketing joining the m/SIX family in 2017.



Sahil Sachdeva, National Digital Head, m/SIX said, “I am extremely excited to take over this role of spearheading the digital offerings for clients for m/SIX India. It’s an exciting time for the industry where marketing today is data-driven and digital-first. I look forward to working with brands to explore and co-create cutting edge & innovative digital media solutions, not only to reach their consumers more efficiently but also to deliver business and brand outcomes. I am grateful and proud to be part of the m/SIX family that has given me such an amazing growth opportunity and looking forward to working with the entire team to deliver the best of digital strategies to the clients. Thrilled for the next chapter here!”



Sahil will be based out of Gurgaon and will report to Saket Sinha Senior VP and Head of m/SIX India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)