Mosaic Wellness onboards Abhinav Mohan as Chief Business Officer

Mosaic Wellness, a health & wellness start-up running digital health clinic platforms, Man Matters and Bodywise, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Abhinav Mohan as Chief Business Officer who will head all categories and brand marketing and work closely with Revant Bhate, Co-Founder & CEO.

“Mohan brings with him 10+ years of experience in building and scaling technology businesses. In his previous stint as VP and GM of Monetization at Glance (part of InMobi Group), Abhinav was helping brands connect with their audience and have personalized conversations with them through AI enabled digital platforms. In his previous roles at InMobi, he has also worked on consumer insights, performance marketing and innovative data solutions across both ad-tech and mar-tech. An alumnus of IIT Mumbai, Abhinav has pursued B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering followed by an MBA from ISB,” the company said.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohan said, “Having spent the last few years in the consumer tech world, I have witnessed the transformative power of technology on consumer businesses. It’s super exciting to see how Mosaic Wellness, with its technology first approach, has been able to scale it’s digital health platform through consultations and I’m looking forward to help them disrupt the health and wellness industry.”

Mosaic Wellness, Co-founder & CEO, Revant Bhate said, “We are thrilled to welcome Abhinav to our core leadership team. Given his rich experience in scaling consumer first propositions with InMobi and Glance, we are looking forward to leverage his leadership skills in navigating the next phase in our growth journey across categories and propositions.”

