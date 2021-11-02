Moneycontrol onboards Rahul Jagtiani to drive crypto and travel content

Financial news platform Moneycontrol has onboarded entrepreneur and presenter Rahul Jagtiani as a consultant to bolster their editorial efforts in the red hot crypto space as well as travel sector.

“Rahul has worked closely with multiple projects in the crypto and decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem, and his familiarity with the sector, along with his experience as a presenter will enable Moneycontrol to conceptualise content strategies at a time when the space is seeing immense traction from retail investors,” the platform said.

“Additionally, Rahul’s vast experience as a producer and host of a variety of travel and lifestyle content, that includes his award-winning signature series, Plush Places will enable Moneycontrol to add a novel dimension to its roster of videos and attract new viewership as the travel industry is poised for a rapid bounce back in a post-Covid world,” it said further.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at Moneycontrol and work closely with the Network18 group. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and insight across both sectors to inform, educate, and entertain the platform’s discerning audience,” said Rahul.

“Rahul’s varied skill sets across multiple industries as well as his ability to curate content ideas and strategies will provide great value for our audience. We look forward to collaborating with him,” said Binoy Prabhakar, editor, Moneycontrol.

