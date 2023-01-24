E4M Exclusive: Mona Jain to join Zee News as Chief Revenue Officer
This will be Jain’s second stint with Zee
Mona Jain, who has resigned as ABP News Network’s Chief Revenue Officer, will join Zee News as its Chief Revenue Officer. The development was confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.
This will be Jain’s second stint with the Zee group. Before joining ABP Network in November 2019, Jain had spent six years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as Executive Vice President, AD Sales.
A veteran media professional, Jain has more than 30 years of experience in media marketing and promotions. Prior to her tenure in ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively and was responsible for setting up media for various brands. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.
Joy Chakraborty to move out of Zee Media
Chakraborty took over as Chief Business Officer in August
Joy Chakraborty has decided to move out of Zee Media, according to highly-placed sources in the industry. He took over as its Chief Business Officer in August and retained the role even after the restructuring of Zee Media Corp in November last year.
Chakraborty was overseeing Marketing, Distribution and Revenue functions for the media conglomerate.
During the restructuring, he was also elected to the Executive Board of the company.
Chakraborty has close to three decades of experience in media. He is a Harvard alumnus and has held leadership positions at TV18 and the Times of India Group.
Ruchir Khanna to take over as COO of Firstpost
Prior to this, Khanna was the COO of Asianet Digital
Ruchir Khanna has been appointed as COO of Firstpost, according to sources who are privy to an internal email.
With close to two decades of experience in product development, growth, and marketing, Khanna has held leadership positions at Times Internet, Asianet, Hike Messenger, India Today Group and Yahoo! India.
Prior to this, he was the COO of Asianet Digital. Before that he served as Head of Product and Growth at Times Internet, where he was responsible for driving growth for properties such as The Times of India, NewsPoint, and Gadgets Now.
Chris Macdonald to step down as McCann's Global Chairman & CEO
Macdonald has been with the agency for 18 years
McCann's Global Chairman and CEO Chris Macdonald has said that he will be stepping down soon.
Macdonald, who has been with the agency for 18 years, will be going back to the US for personal reasons, reports said. He took over as Global CEO in 2021.
Daryl Lee will now take over the global role. Lee returned to McCann Worldgroup in July 2022.
Havas Worldwide India appoints Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director
Basak will report to Chief Creative Officer Anupama Ramaswamy
Havas Worldwide India has appointed Debanjan Basak as Group Creative Director.
Basak’s appointment follows the appointment of Anupama Ramaswamy as Chief Creative Officer last year followed by Jaibeer Ahmad as Managing Partner – North. He will report to Anupama and will oversee the expansion of the agency's digital and social portfolio. Basak will be based in Gurgaon.
Speaking about the appointment, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said, “For the last four years, Rana and I have gone about shaping Havas Worldwide India into a brand-led, digital-first creative solutions company. This has helped us grow the agency multi-fold. The creative output, too, has gotten steadily better. Anupama is here on a mission to raise it several notches and I believe, with the addition of Debanjan, the creative leadership team will accelerate that. He is a man of many talents – he’s non-territorial, a great team player, and he can write. As you can imagine, I am kinda partial to that.”
Ramaswamy said, “With a superb body of work, Debanjan brings with him a wealth of experience across formats. He will play a key role in driving our agenda of creativity beyond silos. Debanjan is not only a good creative leader, but he is also an extraordinarily warm and generous person. That’s exactly what Havas Group believes the new bunch of leaders should be. Debanjan will be responsible for driving creative excellence for clients and it really is such a pleasure to have him as a part of the Havas Worldwide India team.”
On his appointment, Basak said, “Havas Group India's continued focus on producing both relevant and meaningful work, Havas Worldwide India’s impressive and expansive client roster, and the fact that it is led by creative stalwarts like Bobby Pawar and Anupama Ramaswamy were all things that really excited me about the network. I've always believed that a brand reflects not only the ever-changing market trends, but also the ever-changing human emotions, and that we as advertising professionals must weave stories that capture both. I am confident that Havas Worldwide India will provide me with the opportunity to create these engaging stories, particularly in the digital space, and I am very excited about the opportunities that await me in the future.”
With over 14 years of experience, Debanjan has worked across agencies including Ogilvy Mumbai, Dentsu India and Contract Advertising.
Mona Jain steps down as ABP News Network Chief Revenue Officer
Jain joined the company in November 2019
ABP News Network’s Chief Revenue Officer Mona Jain has quit. Jain joined the company in November 2019.
A veteran media professional, Jain has more than 30 years of experience in media marketing and promotions.
Before joining ABP Network, Jain had spent six years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as Executive Vice President, AD Sales.
Prior to her tenure in ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively and was responsible for setting up media for various brands. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.
The Hindu Group ropes in Karthik Nagappan as Head of Brand
He was previously with The Times of India, Chennai and The New Indian Express, Chennai
The Hindu Group (THG), publisher of The Hindu, Businessline, Sportstar and Frontline has announced the appointment of Karthik Nagappan as the Head of Brand. He will be spearheading the brand and consumer connect initiatives for the 144-year-old publishing house.
Karthik is a marketing specialist with more than 15 years of experience in Brand Strategy, Corporate Communications and Reader Connect initiatives. He was previously with The Times of India, Chennai and The New Indian Express, Chennai.
Speaking on the appointment, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of THG, said, “2023 is going to be an exciting year. The print industry will be transiting into a thrilling phase where we will drive a lot of synergy in our consumer-focused initiatives across platforms. Wishing Karthik, the best to create strategic communications that will define and drive the brand to our key stakeholders.”
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing, said, “We are truly elated to work with Karthik. He is a seasoned marketer who loves connecting brands with consumers to build an everlasting relationship. We have excited to have him on board.”
Commenting on the new role, Karthik Nagappan said, “Having spent all my career in print working for legacy brands, I feel incredibly proud to be working for The Hindu, especially in a time when the industry is going through an interesting transformation. I have great respect for the brand because I grew up reading it. I cherish this opportunity and can’t wait to build a strong relationship with a diverse readership.”
Barcode Entertainment appoints Ajay Kulkarni as its Business Head
Most recently, Kulkarni was the content and strategic partnerships at TikTok (ByteDance) for South Asia (Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka)
Global technology-driven influencer marketing company, Barcode Entertainment has recently announced the appointment of Ajay Kulkarni as its Business Head. Ajay has joined the company with over 17+ years of cross-functional and diversified experience in Revenue, Brand Management and Communications, Marketing and Content Partnerships across the Media, Telecom and Consumer Tech sectors.
As the Business Head, Ajay intends to leverage his exceptional team-working and marketing capabilities to bring seamless processes to Barcode Entertainment and grow the business exponentially. And with his resourcefulness and innovative perspective as an asset, he further seeks to help build the company into one of the most prominent players in social commerce, influencer marketing and the content landscape.
Prior to this, Ajay has been part of various marquee companies. His most recent stint saw him oversee content and strategic partnerships at TikTok (ByteDance) for South Asia (Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka). Besides this, he has also held the position of Assistant Vice President - International Business at Time Network, where he was responsible for creating saliency and revenue for the network in international markets. Furthermore, Ajay has also worked with other notable organisations, such as Star India Pvt Ltd, Tata Teleservices, and Times Group (Bennet & Coleman), amongst others, in the areas of brand, marketing and revenue.
Talking about joining Barcode Entertainment, Ajay Kulkarni said, “I am delighted to be part of the immensely specialised and talented team at Barcode Entertainment. The rapid rise of influencers and the creator economy at large is a force to reckon with in today’s digital landscape. And with more and more people turning to content creation as a source of income alongside content consumption, Barcode is very well-positioned - at the intersection of influencer marketing, content and live commerce - to be the leading company supercharging the space. This, with unparalleled phygital experiences, and by making it easier for brands to grow their business through collaborations with the creator economy. And I am looking forward to working with the team on this exciting journey.”
Rahul Khanna, Co-founder of Barcode Entertainment, added, “We are immensely happy to have Ajay on board as the Business Head at Barcode. Having experienced growth at a lightning-fast pace, we are setting our sights on leveraging this growth momentum and scaling new heights to be the next big thing in the influencer, content and live commerce space. And Ajay’s expertise aligns perfectly with this vision. His journey, which is more than a decade long - will surely ignite a spark and help us as we continue to strengthen our team and grow our business.”
Ever since its inception in 2019, Barcode Entertainment has strengthened its foothold in India’s digital sphere as trailblazers harnessing the power of both physical and digital worlds. The company helps brands connect and collaborate with more than 20,000 macro and micro-influencers across the length and breadth of the country and beyond while also enabling them to connect with 200 plus potential customers via these collaborations/influencers. Furthermore, Barcode successfully brings together data-led performance, real human relationships, expert creative strategy, and authentic and engaging content alongside laser-sharp paid media targeting. And Ajay Kulkarni’s vast expertise over the years will allow him to contribute and drive meaningful value to its business.
Ajay has also recently authored a book on Globalization and International Advertising published by Sheth Publications.
