Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal get new designations at Emami

Emami Limited, at their board meeting held today, announced that its founders R S Agarwal and R S Goenka have expressed their desire to step down from their current executive positions while continuing on the Board. Accordingly, the Board unanimously decided to appoint R S Goenka as Non-Executive Chairman while re-designating R S Agarwal as Chairman Emeritus effective 1st April,2022. Both the Founders will not accept any emoluments from the company for taking up their new positions. The decision comes in the wake of Board restructuring that was part of the succession planning of the FMCG business of the Group.

The Emami Ltd Board also acceded to Sushil K Goenka’s desire to step down from his current position as the Managing Director of Emami Ltd as part of the transition process and has re-appointed him as a Whole-Time Director of the Company effective 1st April,2022.

Mohan Goenka & Harsha V Agarwal, Whole-Time Directors of Emami Ltd., have been serving the business dedicatedly for over two decades, spearheading multiple functions and growing the business successfully thereby gaining immense exposure to steer the Organisation forward. The Board therefore found them to be deserving candidates and re-designated Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal and Whole-Time Directors as Vice Chairman-cum-Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman-cum-Managing Director respectively, effective 1st April, 2022 to steer the organisation forward, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Commenting on the announcement, Founders R S Agarwal & R S Goenka said, “We are happy to announce the re-designation of Mohan Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal as Vice Chairman-cum-Whole Time Director and Vice Chairman-cum-Managing Director respectively. They have been in the forefront of running & growing the organisation for over two decades and their ascension today is the formal recognition of their contribution by our esteemed Board.

Emami Ltd has been the fruit of our love and passion of creating an indigenous organisation with a difference. It has been our privilege serving the company and we are grateful to our Board for their continued guidance, our team members for their zeal and passion for Emami and helping build and grow the company that we all can be proud of. We also wish to thank all our stakeholders including customers, business partners, investors, shareholders and the community at large for their unstinted support and partnership over the years. It is only with such support and the strong trust & bond enjoyed between our two families that we could make the foundation of the company strong. We are confident that our next generation leaders would uphold the legacy and values of Emami going forward. We wish them the very best for the future.”

Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman & Whole-Time Director – designate, Emami Ltd and Harsha V Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director – designate, Emami Ltd said, “We wish to thank our Founders and the Board for reposing their faith in us to have given us the responsibility of leading and steering the Company forward. We both have been guided by our Founders’ vision and values and the strong bond of friendship that they shared. It is this strong bond and discipline coupled with a humble yet result driven approach that have been inculcated in our system right from a very young age. We look forward to our leadership team’s continued support and guidance, sage counsel of our Founders & the Board, and the support of all our stakeholders, specially our team members in our endeavour to take Emami Ltd to greater heights with a strong sense of purpose and ambition.”

“Mohan Goenka, eldest son of R S Goenka and Harsha V Agarwal, younger son of R S Agarwal have been serving the FMCG business dedicatedly over two decades and have gained immense exposure to take the company forward. They have vast experience across functions with proven execution capabilities and also in strategic acquisitions and their integrations with the existing businesses. Their excellent people skills, deep understanding of evolving consumer needs and market dynamics and a willingness to embrace new-age businesses make them a formidable team at the top to take the company to the next level of growth,” the company said.

