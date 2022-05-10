Modenik Lifestyle appoints Utkarsh Thakur as Marketing Head

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd has announced the expansion of its management team with the joining of Suryanarayana GV as its Chief Information Officer and Utkarsh Thakur as the Head of Marketing for the Men’s Category. Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd is the entity formed post the merger of Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (Parent company of brand Dixcy Scott) and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd. (Parent company of brand Enamor).

The new CIO, Suryanarayana GV, ​​an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has over two decades of industry experience in Oil, Gas, Power & Renewables, where he successfully implemented IT Strategies, Business Transformation, and has rolled out large scale IT projects to drive business-focused success. Over the years he has worked with various renowned brands including Cairn Energy India and Tata Power. At Modenik, he will be responsible for driving effective digital transformation enabling a future-ready organization, the company said.

Utkarsh Thakur joins Modenik as the Head of Marketing for the Men’s Category. He comes with a diverse experience of 20 years in marketing and has expertise in consumer understanding, brand management, product portfolio management, sales management, communication, and media along with exposure to Asian markets. Over the years he has worked for the WPP Group, the Bennett Coleman Group and Titan Company Limited. At Modenik Lifestyle, he will be helming marketing for the men’s brands - Dixcy Scott & Levi’s and Dixcy Scott’s women’s product Slimz. He will help the brands accelerate their growth across categories and geographies.

Commenting on the appointments Sunil Sethi, Executive Chairman of Modenik Lifestyle said, “We are pleased to welcome both Suryanarayana and Utkarsh to our management team. Their joining comes at a pivotal moment in our journey as we aim to accelerate our growth into a sustainable and collaborative ecosystem.” Sunil further said, “Suryanarayana's decades of expertise in the technology sector is of immense value to us enabling us to accelerate both the innovation and impact of seamless integration of IT. Utkarsh has a wide array of experience in the consumer marketing domain, making him an invaluable asset to our leadership team.”

“It gives me immense pleasure to be joining Modenik's leadership team at a pivotal time for the brand,” said Suryanarayana GV, Modenik’s newly appointed CIO. “I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative business IT solutions that not only meet the needs of customers and consumers today, but also gives Modenik the platform to support future business growth.”

On joining Modenik as the new Head of Marketing - Men’s category, Utkarsh Thakur said, “I am excited to join the talented team at Modenik and work towards realising the ambition of making our brands the preferred choice in essential clothing. We have strong brands that can leverage the opportunity in the essential wear segment to deliver significant growth – my team and I are committed to making this happen through consumer-driven marketing.”

