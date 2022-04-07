Creating a fresh narrative in the category will help build brand equity: Shekhar Tewari

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., the post-merger entity of Dixcy Textiles Pvt. Ltd and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt. Ltd - the parent company of the brand Enamor, recently launched a 3-part national television campaign in line with its new brand identity. According to Shekhar Tewari, Chief Category & Operations Officer (CCOO), Modenik Lifestyle, the campaign is centered around inner confidence and the role of innerwear in defining one’s comfort which gets reflected in body language. Tewari shares, “We are trying to create a fresh narrative in our category based on consumer insights to strengthen brand equity and expand our brand franchise. Portraying difficult situations and emotional experiences makes the brand more relatable to today’s consumer.”

Featuring actor Rahul Dev as the body language translator, this campaign brings a shift from the usual hyper-masculine celebrity campaigns. “We needed somebody who had the personality, age, the confidence, and the physique to be able to walk in the room in an innerwear and hold people’s attention. He was the perfect fit to grab audience's attention and communicate our message clearly,” added Tewari.

New Brand Identity & Merger

Advent International-owned two separate business powerhouses i.e. Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd and Gokaldas Intimatewear Pvt Ltd (parent company of brand Enamor) merged in December 2021. Both the brands, Dixcy Scott in the men’s innerwear segment and Enamor in the women’s intimate wear space are accordingly focusing on expanding distribution, strengthening supply-chain, and other front-end and back-end processes. Tewari comments, “The merger of Dixcy with its strong distribution network and Enamor with its strengths in style and product design, expects to accrue value for all stakeholders including consumers, employees, shareholders, and partners.” With the merger, the two brands are planning to tap other consumer segments. He notes, “We are also looking at developing capabilities organically or inorganically in the adjacent categories in the two businesses and are exploring other categories such as kids wear where we have a limited presence at the moment. The focus of the business, however, would remain core categories of innerwear, thermal wear, and casual wear or athleisure.”

Shortly after the merger, the launch of this campaign by Dixcy is also an attempt to communicate the new brand identity to consumers. According to Tewari, the category codes the industry has been playing with is usually the macho vibe and/or sex appeal. However, today, the challenges, the responsibilities, or the stimulus that everyday a man is facing and society's expectations of him are very different. In line with this insight, the brand has launched a new identity. He says, “The man of today is somebody who is constantly looking to evolve and improve everyday to fulfill his potential. The TVC portrays men in vulnerable but relevant situations and how comfortable innerwear acts as a catalyst in helping these men win over people and situations.”

Marketing & Innovation

To amplify and market the new campaign for maximum impact, it will run on various Hindi GEC, movies, music and news channels as well as key region-specific channels. Additionally, the message will also be amplified through digital, OTT platforms and other surrounding mediums like BTL and outdoor as well. “We are also very excited to share that Dixcy Scott is debuting in the IPL this year. IPL is by far the most impactful and high-reach media vehicle to reach our male target audience in India,” noted Tewari.

Going ahead, the brand has an exciting product pipeline which is high on innovation and technology. In fact, the brand Enamor has introduced styles that incorporate sustainable fabrics like dope dye, organic cotton, Agion, SeaCell, and more-environmentally-friendly fashion. IN reference to this, Tewari commented, “As a part of our business philosophy, we have always believed in listening to the consumers and understanding their changing needs. We believe in being close to our consumers and staying ahead of the curve by offering them innovative products. The new improved range of Dixcy Scott products, including Originals and Maximus, is now loaded with features, yet at affordable price points. Enamor is among the first brands to bring international quality lingerie to India and continues to do so today by investing in technology, design and products to stay relevant to the consumer and stay ahead of the curve.”

