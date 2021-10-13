Mintel appoints Matthew Nelson as Global Chief Executive Officer

Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why has today announced exciting changes to its global leadership team. After 16 years as Chief Executive Officer, expanding Mintel’s consumer and category research to over 80 markets worldwide, Peter Haigh takes up a new position as Chairman of the Mintel Board, remaining closely involved in the company’s future growth strategy. Succeeding Haigh, the Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Nelson as the new Global Chief Executive Officer.

Matthew Nelson, Mintel Global CEO said, “I'm hugely excited to take on this role. Having been with the business for 12 years, I've grown as the business has grown. We’re in a pivotal time of growth and innovation for Mintel. We are making significant investments in our technology, positively impacting every part of our business. This innovation brings even stronger insights and value to our clients and helps us achieve my vision for the company which is to have every marketer and innovator look to Mintel for answers and recommendations on how to grow their business”

“We’re also investing in our people and making Mintel an even better place to work. It is crucial for me to ensure that the organization makes a meaningful commitment to Mintel’s culture, community and purpose—which is to help people and businesses grow—supporting our initiatives focused on wellness, diversity, sustainability and philanthropy.”

As Global CEO, Nelson will lead Mintel’s strategy focused on high-quality data, advanced analytics, innovation through artificial intelligence and data science, and expert insights and recommendations. He is also focused on growing the organization’s culture to further enhance the employee experience and overall Mintel community—set to grow by 200 people over the next 12 months—including developing existing colleagues to ensure they achieve their maximum potential and attracting the best external candidates.

From January 2022, Nelson will be based out of Mintel’s Americas headquarters in Chicago, IL, USA.

Peter Haigh, Chairman of the Mintel Board said, “It has been an incredible honor to serve as CEO of Mintel and I am extremely proud of everything the organization has accomplished over the last 17 years. Mintel is in the best position in its history with a clear and ambitious global growth strategy. Having worked with Matt over the last 12 years, I know that he is an excellent fit for his new role. He has impressive leadership experience, incredible business instincts, is a team player and highly values the expertise of Mintel’s senior leadership team, but, more importantly, he is passionate about Mintel’s culture, values, and delivering excellence to our clients.”

Former Mintel Board Chairman John Weeks steps down after 17 years as Chairman, preceded by 11 years as CEO, overseeing the expansion of Mintel global operations to 15 countries and 1150 employees. He will remain an irreplaceable leader within the organization and serve as a member of the Mintel Board.

