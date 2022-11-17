Meta’s new India head, Sandhya Devanathan, to report to APAC leadership

This is a shift from Ajit Mohan’s tenure as he was reporting directly to the company’s headquarters in the US

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 17, 2022 2:34 PM  | 1 min read
Sandhya

In a new development at Meta, the company has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India.

However, contrary to her predecessor, Ajit Mohan, she will be reporting to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, and will be a part of the APAC leadership team.

Devanathan will also be shifting base back to India. 

Prior to Mohan, executives in this role were reporting to Meta’s Asia Pacific office.

Mohan was the first India chief to directly report to the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, US. In fact, the role of MD and Vice-President was specially created for him.

 

