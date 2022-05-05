Mercer|Mettl appoints Vineet Singh as CMO

Mercer|Mettl, the talent acquisition and skill assessment company, has appointed Vineet Singh as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead its marketing and customer engagement functions, along with strengthening its global footprint. Singh intends to deliver innovative marketing process automation and omnichannel digital marketing strategies for the product-led-growth. He will work closely with sales, products, and operations to achieve marketing growth objectives.

Singh comes with two decades of global experience in building highly functional marketing teams. He has led teams of more than 450+ across geographies and industries such as automobile, retail, health, education, and BFSI and FMCG sectors.

Commenting on Singh’s appointment, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vineet onboard. His high-performance record, combined with his in-depth expertise and strategic acumen, will play a vital role for us as we take our brand to the next level. I cannot think of a better fit than Vineet to lead us as we further advance our market position.”

Prior to joining Mercer|Mettl, he was the Co-Founder and CMO of CopperBridge Media and Appylika. In addition, he has led business teams at Ford, Whirlpool, and Hudson.

On his appointment, Singh said, “It is rare to find a company with great people, culture, and opportunity that Mercer | Mettl currently has. I aim to provide value beyond the mandate as it allows growth not only personally, but also helps the organization grow exponentially. I look forward to working with all internal and global stakeholders to develop a robust growth story.”

