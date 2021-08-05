Mattel Toys’ marketing head Lokesh Kataria moves on

Kataria had been with the company since August 2016

Lokesh Kataria has quit as the Head of Marketing & Franchise at Mattel Toys, according to reliable industry sources.

Kataria had been with Mattel since August 2016. Before joining Mattel Toys, he was General Manager-Brand Communications at Jio.

Kataria has also worked with Coca-Cola, LG, ICICI Lombard and Samsung in the past.

