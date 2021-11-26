Mathrubhumi Group names Devika Shreyams Kumar as Vice President-Operations

Kumar will be responsible for ensuring all the critical functions of the organization, viz Circulation, Response, Production, Commercial, Finance, Public Relations, Brand Communications among others

Kerala's dominant media conglomerate Mathrubhumi Group today announced the appointment of Devika Shreyams Kumar as Vice President-Operations. She will be directly reporting to the Managing Director of the company.

In her assignment, she will be responsible for ensuring all the critical functions of the organization, viz Circulation, Response, Production, IT, Commercial, Finance, HR, Club FM, Public Relations, Brand Communications, Digital, Mathrubhumi News Television Channel and Mathrubhumi Books not only deliver continuous improvement based on the vertical’s independent strategic priorities but also seamlessly integrate with each other when needed, working closely with the various vertical heads.

Speaking about the appointment, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said " We welcome Devika. I’m confident she will bring on board new energy, ideas and enthusiasm to create deeper operational efficiencies for the overall group. This will be critical in defining the next phase of the group's evolution in the present media landscape. I wish her the very best”.

