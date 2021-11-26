Mathrubhumi Group names Devika Shreyams Kumar as Vice President-Operations

Kumar will be responsible for ensuring all the critical functions of the organization, viz Circulation, Response, Production, Commercial, Finance, Public Relations, Brand Communications among others

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 26, 2021 10:59 AM
Devika Shreyams Kumar

Kerala's dominant media conglomerate Mathrubhumi Group today announced the appointment of Devika Shreyams Kumar as Vice President-Operations. She will be directly reporting to the Managing Director of the company.

In her assignment, she will be responsible for ensuring all the critical functions of the organization, viz Circulation, Response, Production, IT, Commercial, Finance, HR, Club FM, Public Relations, Brand Communications, Digital, Mathrubhumi News Television Channel and Mathrubhumi Books not only deliver continuous improvement based on the vertical’s independent strategic priorities but also seamlessly integrate with each other when needed, working closely with the various vertical heads.

Speaking about the appointment, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said " We welcome  Devika. I’m confident she will bring on board new energy, ideas and enthusiasm to create deeper operational efficiencies for the overall group. This will be critical in defining the next phase of the group's evolution in the present media landscape. I wish her the very best”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mathrubhumi Mathrubhumi Group Devika Shreyams Kumar advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
uppal

Prerna Uppal elevated to Chief Partnership Officer of KidZania India
22 hours ago

Alekhya Chakrabarty

Sunstone Eduversity names Alekhya Chakrabarty as Head of Marketing
1 day ago

Dirk Lewis

Tata Digital ropes in Dirk Lewis as Corporate Communications Lead
1 day ago