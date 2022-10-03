Mark Mcdonald joins Vector Brand Solutions as Chief Creative Officer

Quotient Ventures has appointed Mark McDonald as the Chief Creative Officer of Mumbai-based Vector Brand Solutions.

He joins from Digitas where he was heading the creative function for almost 7 years.

Commenting on this development, Joseph (Joe) George, Founder & CMD, Quotient Ventures said “I am very happy and grateful to Mark for joining us in this journey to build out Vector. Our road map in terms of how and what we have set out to do is clear; and I am glad that Mark and I are 100% aligned on it. He brings on board exactly what we need in a leader at Vector – passion & proficiency in brand building and expertise & experience in digital marketing.”

On his appointment, Mark Macdonald said: “Vector’s passionate views and perspectives on what agencies could and should be doing for online brands is exactly what convinced me to be part of this journey. It plays to my beliefs, my interests, and my strengths; all of which I believe are required for brands trying to succeed in today’s digital ecosystem. I was also very impressed with how the Group has built out Tilt so far; and I truly believe that Tilt and Vector will be unique industry benchmarks.”

