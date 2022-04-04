TVS Eurogrip appoints Vector Brand Solutions as its brand & communication agency on record

Having already worked together on the ‘tyres for a country full of turns’ campaign, the agency has been assigned to further strengthen brand strategy and communication

Tyre manufacturer TVS Eurogrip has awarded its brand & communications mandate to Mumbai-based consultancy Vector Brand Solutions.

Having already worked together on the ‘tyres for a country full of turns’ campaign, Vector Brand Solutions has been assigned to further strengthen brand strategy and communication.

Madhavan P, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing TVS Srichakra said, “The journey since the launch of our brand TVS Eurogrip has been an exciting one. On the distribution front, we have been steadily penetrating and growing market share. In collaboration with our Europe product development centre, we now have a best-in-category range of quality tyres that cater to the needs of the new age millennial rider. We have already successfully worked with the team at Vector to create a differentiated brand communication and we are excited to turn this into a long-term partnership. Team Vector’s all-round capabilities fit well with our value of delivering consistent high performance. With our new partnership with IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in place to catapult our brand salience, we look forward to partnering with Vector on strengthening the brand”.

Joseph (Joe) George, Founder & CMD, Vector Brand Solutions added, “Our working relationship with the team at TVS Eurogrip has been spectacular and we are thrilled to now work with them long term - building the brand, and growing the business. We passionately believe in TVS Eurogrip’s desire to become the market leader in terms of both performance and experience; and we will bring to bear all that we have, to fulfil their rightful ambition, which hereon is ours too”.

