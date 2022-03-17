Mamaearth parent firm appoints Anuja Mishra as Chief Marketing Officer

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Mamaearth and The Derma Co., has appointed Anuja Mishra as Chief Marketing Officer. In her new capacity, Mishra will oversee the marketing strategy for Honasa Consumer group brands – Mamaearth, The Derma Co., andBblunt.

Speaking on her role, Mishra said, “I am absolutely thrilled and honored to join Honasa Consumer in its exciting journey of becoming a powerful house of brands. Honasa has proven to be a trailblazer across the D2C landscape, and I have tremendous respect for the organization’s ability to innovate disruptively and meaningfully.I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the growth mission.”

Commenting on this, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honasa has emerged as the fastest growing D2C brand and being a digital first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of others in this excessivelydynamic digital ecosystem. Anuja comes with extensive experience in managing millennial brands and she joins us at a time when the group has attained a great milestone and with her expertise, she will elevate and support the strategy to the next one. We are excited to have a seasoned professional like heron board and look forward to growing the organization with her.”

Mishra will be taking over from Sambit Dash, who has been elevated to head Brand Factory Team where he will be responsible for crafting, launching, and building new brands business for Honasa. She will be based out of the Honasa Consumer head office in Gurgaon.

