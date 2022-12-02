Loveleen Sahrawat, Aditya Birla Capital's Head of Brand & Digital Business, moves on

Sahrawat was with the company for over 9 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Dec 2, 2022 8:18 AM  | 1 min read
Loveleen Sahrawat, Aditya Birla Capital's Head of Brand & Digital Business, has decided to move on. She was also manging customer advocacy.

Sahrawat announced the move via a social media post in which she spoke of being 'excited and ready to give birth to a new brand'. 

Sahrawat has been with Aditya Birla Capital for over 9 years.

Prior to that, she was with McCann Worldgroup and Leo Burnett.

