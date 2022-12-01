Aditya Birla Capital promotes Darshana Shah as Head - Marketing and CX

Aditya Birla Capital has promoted Darshana Shah to the new role of Head, Marketing (CMO) and Customer Experience. She was earlier the executive vice president - digital, marketing and customer experience at the company.



About her new role, Shah in a LinkedIn post wrote, “Never did I ever imagine of leading a brand, marketing and CX of this large NBFC who have welcomed me as an outsider to be a part of its health insurance business 6.5 years back and now gave me the opportunity of leading from the top.”



Before joining Aditya Birla Capital, Shah was Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Visual Merchandising at Hyper City Retail. Earlier, she was General Manager-Marketing Communications at Reliance Retail.



In the past, she has also worked at Future Group, Shoppers Stop, NIIT and Boston Software & Technologies.

Shah will take succeed Ajay Kakar as the CMO. Kakar retired from the company last month.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)