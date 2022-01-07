Lenovo's Amit Doshi calls it quits

Doshi is currently in the last week at the tech brand and is set to join a large packaged goods company, reports say

Lenovo India’s chief marketing officer Amit Doshi has called it quits with the organisation after over 8 years. As per reports, Doshi is in the last week at the tech brand and will then join a large packaged goods company. According to his LinkedIn profile, Doshi joined Lenovo in September 2013 as the Marketing Head- Consumer PC, Tablet, Digital.

He was then elevated to the role of director, marketing (India and South Asia) in June 2018. Being a part of the India leadership team and the Asia-Pacific marketing leadership team, Doshi was responsible for shaping the growth and equity of the brand portfolio and demand across all lines of business.

Prior to joining Lenovo, he was with Britannia where he worked for over 8 years. At Britannia, he started working as the Area Sales Manager in 2004 and later was elevated to several posts during his tenure, the last being marketing manager.

He worked in the FMCG industry for 10 years. Doshi started his career in 2003 as an Area Sales Manager with Perfetti Van Melle.

