Kotak appoints Bhavnish Lathia as Chief of Customer Experience

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the appointment of Bhavnish Lathia as Chief of Customer Experience to spearhead the customer experience function. In addition to this role he will also oversee technology of the Consumer Bank.

Lathia, also known as Nish, comes with 25 years of global experience including 18 years at Amazon spanning across all business functions like product management, ecommerce, marketing, engineering & analytics with a primary focus on enhancing customer experience. Post-Amazon, Nish moved to Valo Health, where he worked as their Chief Product Officer responsible for engineering, machine learning, and product management.

Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank said “At Kotak, we firmly believe that strong customer relationships are crucial for our business growth and giving customers consistently delightful experiences is our North Star. We are confident that Nish’s sharp customer focus, deep curiosity, and wealth of product, technology and operations knowledge will be an asset to the bank as it embarks on its next phase of growth.”

Virat Diwanji, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Nish is a seasoned professional who has leveraged technology as a disruptive function and built and scaled high-performing teams. At Kotak, we expect Nish to lead a mission to transform and create cutting edge customer experiences by leveraging technology solutions straddling all customer touchpoints of the bank.”

Lathia said “I am indeed excited to be part of an organisation that keeps the customer at the core of its business. I look forward to working with my colleagues to innovate and introduce new initiatives to make customer experience a strategic differentiator for the bank.”

