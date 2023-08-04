Kargo enters India market with new sales leader Rachit Uppal

Former Head of Agency Partnerships at Twitter, Uppal brings digital and local experience to his new role at Kargo

Kargo, a leader in attention-based, innovative advertising solutions and services for advertisers, publishers and commerce clients, has appointed Rachit Uppal as the Sales Director for India, spearheading Kargo sales within the Indian market.

Kargo, a US-based ad tech company, will be 20 years old in 2023, but Uppal is the first major hire for Kargo in India.

Uppal introduces holding company agencies, local Indian agencies and advertisers to Kargo’s unique and innovative suite of advertising products that are already globally proven to drive attention and engagement from audiences.

Rachit will be responsible for delivering omnichannel advertising campaigns for Indian agencies and clients – both programmatically and via direct channels. He will also be in charge of partnering with agencies, brands, and premium publishers to help them leverage the Kargo suite of omnichannel advertising solutions, including building close services-based relationships to support partners as needed.

“Kargo is a truly innovative company, combining creativity, technology and insights in a way that is new to the India advertising market. I am excited to be a part of the global Kargo team and to bring their advertising solutions to the many brands and agencies here that are looking for new ways to stand out to their audiences,” said Rachit Uppal, Sales Director, India at Kargo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachit to Kargo and to have a full time presence in India, which is a key growth market. Rachit has deep experience partnering with India’s unique blend of global and local agencies and brands, and will deliver a combination of innovative technology and outstanding creative to clients. We look forward to forging deeper relationships with India’s advertising leaders and bringing them solutions that create truly unique advertising experiences,” said Robert Leach, GM APAC at Kargo.

