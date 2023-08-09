Kalyan Jewellers elevates Sajeev Chemmany as CMO
Sajeev Chemmany has been elevated as the Chief Marketing Officer at Kalyan Jewellers.
He was earlier Head-Marketing & Alliances.
Chemmany has been associated with the jewellery brand for over 4 years.
He was earlier associated with NDTV.
Chemmany is also the founding member of WayBeyondMedia. He has two decades of experience across business functions like marketing, branding, programming, pre-sales, concept sales, operations and strategy.
Xiaomi ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany joins Table Space
'We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand' said CEO Amit Banerji
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 11:04 AM | 2 min read
In a major industry move, Xiaomi’s ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany has joined Managed Workspace service provider Table Space, which operates 6 million sqft + of custom-built offices for 250+ premium clients across India. Table Space has brought in Jaskaran at a time when the commercial real estate sector is undergoing a crucial transformation & this is a part of Table Space’s aggressive growth agenda.
“Table Space has witnessed strong growth over the last few years and today we are the largest & most well recognised managed workspace partner for large Enterprise clients in the country. Jaskaran brings with him 2 decades of robust experience in leading marketing efforts for dominant multi-billion $ companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand & helping us scale up in a critical juncture of our growth,” says Amit Banerji, CEO, Table Space.
“In a very short period of time, Table Space has disrupted & revolutionized the managed workspaces & real estate sector in India. It has some of the biggest Fortune 500 clients on the back of some industry defining work. It is one of the few companies that is focused on a pure play enterprise model & uses ‘Technology’ as a core differentiator to enhance experiences for its clients. I really admire their vision & business model, on the back of which the company has delivered stellar growth in the last few years. This is the right time to scale up & strengthen its brand potential and bolster awareness in the sectors it operates in. I look forward to partnering the team to take Table Space into what promises to be an exciting future” says Jaskaran Singh Kapany.
In a career spanning 2 decades, Jaskaran has held leadership roles within marketing with leading companies such as Xiaomi, India’s largest Smartphone brand; Paytm, India’s largest mobile commerce company & ICICI Prudential- India’s No1 Pvt Life insurance player. He has a strong track record of creating category growth platforms & iconic brands focused on driving behaviour change.
Table Space had raised one the largest private equity rounds in the real estate space, of $325 Million by Hill House Capital, late last year.
Aamir Sohail to head digital at India Center of Excellence, Havas Media Network
Sohail joined the network in February 2022, as Director - Programmatic, Leading Havas Programmatic Hub in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Havas Media Network has appointed Aamir Sohail as Head of Digital at India Center of Excellence, according to his latest LinkedIn post.
Sohail joined the network in February 2022, as Director - Programmatic, Leading Havas Programmatic Hub in India and was accountable for its P&L.
His area of expertise includes digital media, consumer behaviour & research, programmatic media, omnichannel marketing. He specialises in planning, activation, data, strategy, troubleshooting and operations.
He was with dentsu X prior to that as its Business Group Head. Sohail has also worked for Essence and Accenture.
Archana Vohra leaves Meta India
Vohra headed Meta India’s SMB portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Archana Vohra, who headed Meta India’s SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) portfolio, has moved on. The decision to leave, we learn, was Vohra's own.
She was the Director of Global Business Group, Mid Market and Small Business, at Meta India since January 2019.
Vohra confirmed the development with e4m. She indicated that she was set to join another company soon.
At Meta, her portfolio included account management, business development, agency sales and program management across Instagram, FB and Whatsapp. She had been responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals spanning emerging and mature clients for Meta in India, says her LinkedIn profile.
With about 25 years of tech industry experience, Vohra had worked with Amazon and Times Internet in the past.
e4m had reported earlier that key executives like Avinash Pant, director of marketing; Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships; and Amrita Mukherjee, director have been laid off.
Jackey K joins Paytm as Vice President-Marketing
Jackey joins Paytm from Tata Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
OfficeBanao appoints Aman Agarwal as its Senior Vice President, and Head of Digital Growth
Agarwal has earlier worked with companies such as Flipkart, OYO and Airtel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
OfficeBanao, a technology-led workspace interiors platform, today announced the appointment of Aman Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth. In his new role, Aman will lead strategic initiatives to boost digital awareness and acquire clients for the company. This strategic appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to establish a deeper on-ground presence in top 25 markets, catering to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises.
Aman joins the company with an illustrious career span of over 12 years, including pivotal roles at industry giants such as Flipkart, OYO, and Airtel. A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Aman has consistently delivered remarkable results throughout his career, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to driving user acquisition, enhancing user retention, and delivering innovative product solutions.
Commenting on the appointment, Tushar Mittal, Founder & CEO OfficeBanao said, "In-line with our technology-driven approach to provide workspace owners a delightful experience, we are thrilled to welcome Aman at OfficeBanao. His expertise in growth and product management will make him an invaluable asset to the company and will accelerate our growth plans to become a leading force in the workspace interiors space.”
Expressing his views on the appointment, Aman Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth said, “I am honoured to be a part of such a dynamic and fast growing organization that is committed to provide customer-centric solutions in a transparent, and cost-effective manner. I look forward to leverage my experience to boost digital awareness and expand our client base.”
Sachin Chhabra joins Relaxo Footwear as VP & Head of Marketing
Prior to this role, Chhabra was associated with Adani Group as Head of Marketing & Capabilities for ACC & Ambuja
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Relaxo Footwear Limited has appointed Sachin Chhabra as Vice President and Head of Marketing.
The news has been confirmed by Chhabra. He will be joining Relaxo Footwear from August 8th, 2023, Tuesday.
Chhabra is a seasoned professional known for his strategic prowess. With a proven record, he drives marketing excellence and capabilities, orchestrating success across brands
Prior to this stint, Chhabra was associated with Adani Group as Head of Marketing & Capabilities for ACC & Ambuja. He was also previously associated with ACC Limited, Amway India, MediaCom, DLF Limited, and Bharti Airtel.
Chhabra is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology Management where he completed his major in marketing. He has also been an alumnus of London Business School.
Mohan Menon named CMO at Metropolis Healthcare
He joins from Max Healthcare after an 11-year stint
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Mohan Menon has been appointed as CMO of Metropolis Healthcare.
He joins from Max Healthcare where he was handling the marketing function for 11 years.
As per the company, “Mohan will spearhead Metropolis 3.0's marketing and brand journey. He will be focusing on enhancing consumer awareness through digital and non-digital touchpoints, driving organic business growth, and leading integrated corporate communication and PR. We are looking forward to his expertise and leadership that will help us achieve our mission of becoming a trusted and preferred "Consumer Brand" across all geographies, including international markets.”
Menon was earlier with Micromax Informatics and American Express.
He was also with Samsung India Electronics for nearly 5 years.
