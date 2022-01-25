Kaevan Umrigar joins Rediffusion as Executive Creative Director

Rediffusion has appointed Kaevan Umrigar as Executive Creative Director. He will be working out of the Mumbai office.



In a career spanning more than two decades, Umrigar has been both a writer and a filmmaker, and has worked with advertising agencies like Contract, Everest and Dentsu Aegis on brands such as Cadbury, Hidesign, IFB, BPL, Business Standard,

Indian Navy and Fair & Lovely. His campaign for the launch of Cadbury Milk Treat won the inaugural Grand Effie in 2001, and his work has also been featured in Lurzer’s International Archive.



Umrigar’s documentaries on the Parsi community have been showcased at various international film festivals and won a National Award. A local history buff, he has also co-authored a book and several articles on Mumbai's history and heritage.



“Kaevan is a multi-faceted personality with interests that go beyond just advertising. He is fun to work with. Has a wry sense of humour. And that reflects in his work which most times has a sense of effervescence, joy and well-being that is not easy to describe,” says Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice-President and Head of Rediffusion, Mumbai.



Pramod Sharma, Rediffusion’s creative head of Mumbai, says, “Kaevan brings varied experience and exposure to our Mumbai creative team. He is a perfect team player with deep reservoirs of patience. I am looking forward to working with him.”



On joining Rediffusion, Umrigar said, “There is a wide variety of clients at Rediffusion. While stationed in Mumbai, I have already started getting involved with clients, even from other offices. There is a huge surge towards creative excellence at Rediffusion, and I am sure I will be part of many amazing creatives in the weeks to come.”

