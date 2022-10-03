Joy Mohanty joins Dentsu Creative India as Chief Creative Officer

He will report to Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 3, 2022 11:22 AM  | 2 min read
Mohanty

Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Joy Mohanty as its Chief Creative Officer. He will report to Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative.

Mohanty will be instrumental in accelerating Dentsu Creative India’s growth trajectory in the North region.

In a career spanning over three decades, Mohanty’s professional journey has been deeply rooted in Indian culture. In his previous roles, he has held creative leadership positions in agencies like Publicis Capital and Lowe Lintas. Prior to joining dentsu, he led Goldilocks - an agency from the Usha International group.

Commenting on Joy’s appointment, Gahlaut said, “Dentsu Creative is transforming into a powerhouse of creativity. We are rapidly building capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving industry. However, the tallest structures are built on strong foundations. Joy's appointment is, thus, vital to our plan for times ahead. He is a veteran who has worked on some of the most groundbreaking campaigns. I am certain that his experience will bring solidity and wisdom into the fresh, bubbling cauldron of creativity at dentsu."

“I am excited to join forces with Ajay and Amit and be part of the superb talent hub they have turned Dentsu Creative into. An enviable list of clients makes this a big opportunity. I look forward to adding to the energy and doing some great work,” Mohanty added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ajay gahlaut Joy mohanty dentsu Creative India advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Sachin Dave

Sachin Dave joins Thomson Reuters as Asia Editor - Legal Business
1 hour ago

Gozoop

Gozoop ropes in Mohit Ahuja as President - Mumbai
2 hours ago

Potnis

Devdatta Potnis, Chief Growth Officer, parts company with Cosmos-Maya
3 hours ago