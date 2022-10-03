Joy Mohanty joins Dentsu Creative India as Chief Creative Officer

Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Joy Mohanty as its Chief Creative Officer. He will report to Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative.



Mohanty will be instrumental in accelerating Dentsu Creative India’s growth trajectory in the North region.



In a career spanning over three decades, Mohanty’s professional journey has been deeply rooted in Indian culture. In his previous roles, he has held creative leadership positions in agencies like Publicis Capital and Lowe Lintas. Prior to joining dentsu, he led Goldilocks - an agency from the Usha International group.



Commenting on Joy’s appointment, Gahlaut said, “Dentsu Creative is transforming into a powerhouse of creativity. We are rapidly building capabilities to stay ahead of the curve in a dynamically evolving industry. However, the tallest structures are built on strong foundations. Joy's appointment is, thus, vital to our plan for times ahead. He is a veteran who has worked on some of the most groundbreaking campaigns. I am certain that his experience will bring solidity and wisdom into the fresh, bubbling cauldron of creativity at dentsu."



“I am excited to join forces with Ajay and Amit and be part of the superb talent hub they have turned Dentsu Creative into. An enviable list of clients makes this a big opportunity. I look forward to adding to the energy and doing some great work,” Mohanty added.

