Jovees Herbal Care India appoints Rakhi Sharma as VP - Marketing & E-commerce

She has worked with companies like American Express, Reliance Broadcast Network, and Percept

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 3:22 PM
Rakhi sharma

Jovees Herbal Care India has announced the appointment of Rakhi Sharma as Vice President Marketing and E-commerce. Sharma will report to Ujjawal Ahuja, Director at Jovees Herbal.

Sharma brings a rich experience of 14 years in brand management, external and internal communication, marketing, corporate communication, PR, and e-commerce. During her professional journey of 14 years, she has worked with companies like American Express, Reliance Broadcast Network, and Percept in her different capacities for various job profiles.

“In her new role, Sharma will be responsible for strengthening and further fostering the company's marketing and e-commerce strategies in order to take Jovees Herbal to greater business growth. Sharma holds an MBA in marketing and international business and is expected to bolster the brand’s marketing plans to promote the company to a vast market,” the company said.

The company is planning 360-degree media campaigns in the coming year and also looking to launch some new skincare ranges in the next few months.

