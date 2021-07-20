Jio Studios appoints Inox's Saurabh Varma as CMO

Saurabh Varma has moved to Jio Studios as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) where he will market films and web content. He joins the content production house from Inox Leisure where he held the same designation.

At Inox, he was part of 700+ films and launched 500+ cinema screens. He spent three years and three months with the multiplex chain. Varma, who is an accomplished filmmaker, had returned to the corporate world after a gap of more than eight years when he joined Inox in May 2018.



Between his last corporate assignment with Reliance Entertainment as CMO and joining Inox, Varma had written and directed films and TV shows for almost eight years. He quit Reliance Entertainment in December 2009 to start his own film production company Saurabh Varma Pictures. In his entrepreneurial stint, he directed many feature films, digital films, and music videos.





With 23 years of industry experience, Varma has donned many hats such as a film director, film marketer & distributor, and content creator.

