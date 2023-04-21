Jamal Shaikh joins RPSG Group as COO, Lifestyle Media Businesses

GOAT Brand Labs, a homegrown D2C brands aggregator, has announced the appointment of Saumitra Kumar as the Head of Product, Engineering and Data Science. Saumitra brings with him over 12 years of experience, having worked in leading companies such as -Verizon and Sears, most prominent being Amazon. He spent over 5 years at Amazon, where he was the Engineering Head of Amazon Prime.

Speaking about Saumitra’s appointment, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-founder, of GOAT Brand Labs, said, “We have built a strong portfolio of 20 Brands and are very excited to have Saumitra join us at this crucial juncture. With his proven excellence in the field of tech, product and data, we are looking to build capabilities which are unmatched in the industry and provide spectacular growth for the portfolio.”

Saumitra Kumar said, “I am thrilled to join GOAT Brand Labs and its stellar team. At GOAT, we have some amazing brands that consumers love, and now it's time for us to leverage tech and data to scale them further. I look forward to working with the team to envision and build a suite of tech products that can help our brands grow exponentially.”

Saumitra follows a bunch of senior leaders who have joined the GOAT team in the past year - Shouvik Roy, Ex Ogilvy, Mukesh Lodha, Ex CFO Neilsen, Anshuman, Ex Ivy Cap, Garima Garg, Ex Unilever, and Rishi Mohindru, Ex Wildcraft.