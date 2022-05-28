Invact Metaversity Founder & CEO Manish Maheshwari quits
Co-founder Tanay Pratap will now lead the virtual university
Manish Maheshwari has stepped down from his position as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invact Metaversity, as of May 27, 2022.
He said, in a tweet, “I am moving out of Invact to first take a break for a few months and then pursue new opportunities. It is heartbreaking for a founder to leave the startup, like a mother leaving her baby. I am going through the same emotion.”
I am moving out of Invact to first take a break for a few months and then pursue new opportunities. It is heartbreaking for a founder to leave the startup, like a mother leaving her baby. I am going through the same emotion.— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) May 27, 2022
He also tweeted, “I have full trust in Tanay Pratap. I will be cheering from the sidelines for Invact to become the next unicorn and ultimately go for an IPO under his leadership.’
In a recent letter to investors, Tanay Pratap mentioned that both the co-founders disagreed on the startup's long-term and short-term vision, who will now lead the virtual university, as per media reports.
Maheshwari has been associated with Twitter, Network18, Flipkart, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble, and Intuit, among others, in the past.
