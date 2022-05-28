Invact Metaversity Founder & CEO Manish Maheshwari quits

Manish Maheshwari has stepped down from his position as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invact Metaversity, as of May 27, 2022.

He said, in a tweet, “I am moving out of Invact to first take a break for a few months and then pursue new opportunities. It is heartbreaking for a founder to leave the startup, like a mother leaving her baby. I am going through the same emotion.”

He also tweeted, “I have full trust in Tanay Pratap. I will be cheering from the sidelines for Invact to become the next unicorn and ultimately go for an IPO under his leadership.’

In a recent letter to investors, Tanay Pratap mentioned that both the co-founders disagreed on the startup's long-term and short-term vision, who will now lead the virtual university, as per media reports.

Maheshwari has been associated with Twitter, Network18, Flipkart, McKinsey & Company, Procter & Gamble, and Intuit, among others, in the past.

