Intel appoints Steve Long as General Manager for APJ

Nov 30, 2021
Intel Corporation has announced the appointment of Steven A Long as General Manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. Steve Long is Corporate Vice President in Intel’s Sales, Marketing and Communications Group.

Long will be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships, the company said.

Long was most recently global head of sales for Intel’s Client business. He joined Intel in 2000 and has held a breadth of positions across sales, marketing, product planning, pricing and operations, working in Asia, Latin America and the USA. His previous assignment in Asia was in Hong Kong in 2004, managing the operations team responsible for Intel’s business in the region.

Long said: “I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue driving growth and leadership for Intel in this incredibly diverse APJ region, more so at a time where the digitization of everything has been accelerated by the four superpowers of AI, pervasive connectivity, cloud to edge infrastructure, and ubiquitous compute.”

Long holds a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies from Tulane University, an MBA from Texas A&M University and is an alumnus of the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

