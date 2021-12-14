Imran Ali named CEO of Livspace-ASG JV for Middle East

Ali will be responsible for building a leadership team to start the operations in the region while enabling the partner ecosystem consisting of design studios, contractors, vendors, and more

Livspace, India and South East Asia’s home interior and renovation platform and Alsulaiman Group (ASG) have announced the appointment of Imran Ali as the CEO for the JV-led company in the Middle East. Imran will assume responsibility of the regional organisation and build a leadership team to start the operations in the region while enabling the partner ecosystem consisting of design studios, contractors, vendors, and brands for greater success in the region.

With industry-first technology, Livspace brings homeowners, design professionals, vendors and brands together on a single platform. Livspace has partnered with Alsulaiman Group (ASG) to deliver world-class design solutions in the Middle East. The JV further plans on strengthening the team by investing in top talent across levels while also aiming to reach 500 design and execution partners in the region by 2022.

Commenting on his appointment, Imran said, “Saudi Arabia is a highly attractive market with the home interior and renovation sector worth USD 8 billion. With Livspace’s technology platform and playbooks for operating models and private labels, and ASG’s market knowledge and access, and expertise in retail, logistics, and warehousing, we are well positioned to achieve our vision of delivering hassle free interior and renovation requirements to homeowners. I am excited to build a high-performance team that joins us in our vision to serve thousands of homeowners across Saudi and the Middle East very soon.”

Speaking on Imran’s appointment, Saud Alsulaiman, CEO Alsulaiman Group said, “We are very excited to have Imran lead this newly created JV with Livspace. Imran will provide great leadership and focus on the operations in the region with an integrated ecosystem to enhance customers’ lives, as he played a leading role in establishing Livspace as the market leader in India. Imran brings with him over a decade of experience in Tech startups, strategy and consulting. Given the exponential growth of opportunities in the Saudi housing market and significant increase of homeownership among the Saudi population, fueled by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiatives and projects, we are very confident that Imran, through the newly established JV, will play an instrumental role in capitalizing on these opportunities and provide an excellent service to the many customers”

Further, Imran will focus on delivering an integrated offering to meet the interior and renovation requirements of homeowners whilst offering ease of discovery, transparency, quality, and predictability.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiatives are sparking growth in home ownership and a wider array of residential formats villas to high-rise apartment living – which underlines the need for quality home interior design and execution. Livspace plans to invest $50 million to fuel regional growth and further strengthen the team by investing in top talent – aiming to reach 500 design partners by 2022.

