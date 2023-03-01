IKEA India ropes in Elena Pogosova as Country Commercial Manager
She will be reporting to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India
IKEA has appointed Elena Pogosova as its Country Commercial Manager for the India business.
Elena will be part of the country management team at IKEA India and will report to Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India.
She comes with more than 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate business and was working in the real estate and property management business with leading American developer Hines, before joining the Ingka group in 2010. In her 13+ years with the Ingka Group, she has held various positions including Operations, Deputy Country Property Manager, Country Facility Manager, Regional Centre Manager for INGKA Centres Russia and Market Area Manager for IKEA Retail Russia.
Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO IKEA India says, “We are on an exciting journey, building a purposeful and profitable brand in this country full of opportunities and challenges. With her competence and leadership, we are confident that she will be a strong contributor to creating the future for IKEA in India. We are all very much looking forward to having her here. A warm welcome to IKEA India.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBH India names Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer
Bhattacharya has over 22 years of experience in the domain
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:49 AM | 2 min read
BBH India has announced the appointment of Parixit Bhattacharya as Chief Creative Officer.
In a career spanning over 22 years, Parixit has worked with some of the biggest agencies, including Leo Burnett, Lowe, Fallon, JWT and Y&R in Mumbai, Singapore and Dubai.
Speaking about the announcement, Dheeraj Sinha, Chairman, BBH India said “We are very excited to welcome Parixit as part of the BBH India leadership team. Parixit is a modern creative thinker and his work speaks for itself. His passion for delivering transformational work powered by creativity and his leadership skills made him perfect choice to take helm of the agency’s creative product. I look forward to working together and chart the next phase of BBH India’s success story, taking the BBH black sheep and zag philosophy to newer heights.”
On his appointment, Parixit says, “I have pretty much manifested this gig. So, I will do my best and a half to build on the virtues of BBH India and add what’s needed to become a prolific creative company. I look forward to making a place of fun that creates objects of desire in all mediums relevant to our audiences and brands. I am incredibly energised to work with the incisive and purposeful Dheeraj (who also cracks me up every time I speak to him) and the rest of the leadership team made up of astute practitioners of advertising including the immensely wise Himanshu. I begin at BBH with love, reverence, and a sense of magic.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vodafone Idea’s Kavita Nair takes up strategic advisor role at Skewb Analytics
Nair moved on from Vi in December 2020
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 8:34 PM | 1 min read
Kavita Nair, former Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer at Vodafone Idea, has joined AI marketing start-up Skewb Analytics as Strategic Advisor, as per media reports.
She will be leading product enhancements and monitor organisational growth.
Nair moved on from Vi in December 2020 after a 2-year stint. She was instrumental in leading the teleco's rebranding exercise.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Piyush Agarwal named VP & Head of Supply Chain at Pepperfry
Agarwal has been with the company since 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 5:32 PM | 1 min read
Piyush Agarwal has been appointed Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Pepperfy.
Agarwal has been with the company since 2021.
Prior to that, he was with Colgate-Palmolive for over nine years.
Agarwal has a vast experience in warehousing, distribution, inventory management and operations.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
RED.Health appoints Shilesh Mishra as AVP-Marketing & Brand Management
Mishra has worked earlier with brands like Shaadi.com, Amazon, Procter & Gamble and Maruti Suzuki
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 4:21 PM | 2 min read
RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus) has announced the appointment of Shilesh Mishra as Assistant Vice President-Marketing and Brand Management.
He will be working closely with the leadership team to build a strong brand messaging, generate leads, and drive revenue growth while revolutionising the way emergency medical care is delivered, making it more accessible, affordable, and patient-centric.
Speaking on the announcement, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health, said, ”At RED.Health, we are on a mission to drive an effective and immediate change that revolutionises the overall emergency response infrastructure in India. As we make the transition from StanPlus to RED.Health, we realise the critical need to have a seasoned expert on board who helps us further propagate our mission and lead our Marketing and Brand communication efforts. This is an exciting time for RED.Health, and we are delighted to have Shilesh join our team as we work towards this transformative vision. His unwavering passion for advancing social impact, will help us drive meaningful change and advance the compelling work underway to further diversify our capabilities, and add value for our people and shareholders alike.”
Shilesh comes with a decade long experience in extensive marketing experience at renowned brands like Shaadi.com, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Maruti Suzuki. His success in transitioning marketing plans to a blend of conventional and new-age strategies is a testament to his adaptability and innovative thinking.
On his appointment, Mishra said, “I am thrilled to join the mission with RED.Health to build a 911 model and transform the emergency response services across India. I am fully committed to leveraging my expertise in marketing and social impact to amplify thought leadership and build a strong brand identity that enhances the patient reliability and experience at RED.Health. Moreover, working alongside such a talented and dedicated team is truly inspiring, and I am driven to make a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of people through this mission.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Unilever’s Rohit Bhasin joins Kotak Mahindra as President & CMO: Report
Bhasin has spent almost 25 years at Unilever
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 3:59 PM | 1 min read
Unilever Global Vice-President Rohit Bhasin has joined Kotak Mahindra as President and CMO, according to media reports.
He takes over the role that was earlier led by Karthi Marshan.
Bhasin has spent almost 25 years at Unilever. He took over as Global Brand Vice-Presdient for Ponds in April 2019, based out of Singapore.
At Unilever, he has managed a host of brands, including Vaseline, Dove, and Fair & Lovely.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Firework elevates Priyam Jha to Head of Marketing, India
Jha joined Firework in September 2021 as Marketing Director
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Priyam Jha has been elevated to Head of Marketing (India) at Firework. He shared the news of his promotion through a LinkedIn post.
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing, India at Firework! I am excited to work with the team to unlock growth for brands eager to enter the future of retail, eCommerce, and publishing with #videocommerce," he wrote.
Jha joined Firework in September 2021 as Marketing Director. He was in charge of creating compelling thought-leadership content and brand initiatives to propel the Firework product and brand philosophy to the right audiences and establish Firework as the only 'end-to-end' connected solution in the video-commerce space.
Jha was previously the Assistant Vice President at WebEngage for over three years, holding various leadership roles. He helped create high-impact branding initiatives and supercharge top-of-the-mind awareness across multiple geographies powered by multi-form content, PR, and event marketing.
Prior to WebEngage, he handled digital marketing for Zepo, a full-stack E-Commerce platform helping offline SMEs go online and enjoyed a brief FMCG stint as an ASM (Area Sales Manager) at MTR foods, Bangalore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anupam Katheriya named CEO of Cholayil Private Limited
Katheriya has previously held leadership positions at multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 1:09 PM | 3 min read
Cholayil Private Limited, the parent company of household brands such as Medimix and Cuticura announces the appointment of Anupam Katheriya as the new Chief Executive Officer. Anupam brings over 2 decades of experience in the consumer goods industry having served in leadership positions at multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami. At Cholayil, which is amongst Kerala's most famous and respected Ayurvedic families practicing Ayurveda for generations, Anupam will be spearheading the aggressive growth and diversification plans of the company across its portfolio of brands.
Cholayil Private Limited is growing rapidly and has doubled its turnover in the last 4 years. The appointment of new CEO is in the direction of making the company 1000 Cr. plus in the next 4-5 years. Apart from soaps, the company is present in several categories including Face Wash, Body Wash, Hand Wash, Body Lotion, Talc, Deodorant etc. The company has a global footprint with a presence in more than 35 countries across the world.
Speaking on the new appointment, Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited, said, "We at Cholayil have always focused on building teams that bring in fresh perspectives and help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today from a family run business to a professional one. We welcome Anupam onboard to lead Cholayil and our illustrious portfolio of diverse brands. In his past roles across leading consumer goods companies, he has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories. We want to become a wholistic personal care company and we are confident that with his wide experience, Anupam will help us grow our omnichannel brand presence and help take our purpose forward across various consumer touchpoints. We aspire to achieve a 1000 Cr. turnover in the near term for which we are investing in our brands, people, processes and infrastructure. Anupam will enable the growth by identifying the right financial sources and lead business transformation.”
The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer - Cholayil Private Limited, Anupam Katheriya said, " Cholayil has strong equity and base in Ayurvedic and natural products and has potential to scale-up as we contemporize our offering further and reach out to newer segments. Amongst our portfolio of brands, Medimix is truly a symbol of trust and quality for more than 50 years now. It is indeed a great opportunity and honor for me to add value to the portfolio of brands and take them to newer heights. I truly admire the vision of the management for future growth and the way each brand needs to be transformed into a larger personal care brand. We have aggressive plans for making this company as 1000 Cr. in the near term. Cholayil is well-positioned for growth, and I am excited to unlock the Company’s significant potential for our consumers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.”
Anupam is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi College of Engineering. Anupam has been a recipient of multiple prestigious industry awards such as the PITCH Best CMO Awards 2022, ET Brand Equity Brand Disruption Awards, recognized as one of the Top 60 CMOs ‘22 in India, amongst many others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube