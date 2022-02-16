Hopscotch appoints Saibal Biswas as VP & Head of Marketing

Hopscotch has announced the appointment of Saibal Biswas as Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, Biswas will lead Hopscotch’s consumer, communications, brand, and traffic functions to expand brand awareness and enable Hopscotch to continue reaching more consumers.



Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO, Hopscotch said, “We are excited to have Saibal on board. As a strong consumer-driven thinker, his skillsets will further strengthen Hopscotch leadership. We are confident that Saibal will accelerate our progress towards creating India’s most loved kids fashion brand.”



Biswas brings close to two decades of in-depth and diverse expertise in consumer marketing, digital, and business leadership. He has previously worked at Amazon, Philips, Cavinkare, and Godrej Consumer. Prior to Hopscotch, he served as the Vice President, Marketing at Hotstar International (The Walt Disney Company), where he led the acquisition, engagement, retention, and growth.



Commenting on his new role, Saibal said, "Hopscotch has transformed kids' fashion in India by making trendy fashion accessible to parents across the country at affordable price points. The brand commands significant reach and customer loyalty. I am super excited to leverage and further build on this to create the most iconic kids fashion brand.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)