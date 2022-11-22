Home Credit India appoints Bhrigu Sehgal as Chief Sales Officer

Bhrigu has an experience of over 16 years, with stints at Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank, among others

Home Credit India has appointed Bhrigu Sehgal as the Chief Sales Officer.

Bhrigu comes with a vibrant experience of over 16 years, having worked in the banking & financial services sector with brands such as Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank. His experience also includes stints with new-age Internet companies – Magicbricks.com & Quikr.com, the company said.

Ondrej Kubik, Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit India, said: “I am delighted to welcome a young & dynamic leader like Bhrigu at Home Credit India. As we focus on strengthening our phygital model of business in the evolving offline-to-online economy to have an omnichannel connection with customers and their needs, Bhrigu’s rich experience in financial services and with consumer internet companies will play a pivotal role, making him the right choice. I am confident that Bhrigu will unlock the next phase of our journey as one of the leading consumer finance companies and set up a solid foundation for future growth.”

At Home Credit, he will be responsible for accelerating the Point of Sale (PoS) or retail touchpoint business, build-up new categories and brand partnerships to create synergies across retail ecosystem. He holds a PGDBM from IILM, Delhi and graduation from Delhi University.

Speaking about his appointment in Home Credit India, Bhrigu said: “I am excited to begin a new journey with Home Credit India, at a point of time when they have completed a decade in India market. There are exciting times ahead for the consumer finance industry and Home Credit’s expansive growth in India is well-known. As Home Credit looks ahead to achieving bigger milestones in its next decadal journey, I am honoured to join and look forward to contributing to its renewed growth and success in fulfilling aspirations.”

With a focus on enabling credit penetration and financial Inclusion in India, since 2012, Home Credit India has fulfilled aspirations of 15Mn borrowers through 50K+ PoSes across country. Home Credit’s strong digital transformation journey has helped customers & retailers embrace the online journey. Home Credit has been working on partner network expansion to meet customer needs by focusing on brand partnerships and tech-partnerships such as partnerships with Pine Labs and Flexmoney, an ecommerce aggregator.

