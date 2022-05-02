GoKwik appoints Joyeeta Ghosal as Director, Brand Marketing

GoKwik - an e-commerce enablement company, has onboarded Joyeeta Ghosal as the Director of Brand Marketing. Ghosal is a seasoned integrated marketing professional who comes with over a decade of work experience in communication strategy, brand development, and sustenance. A customer-obsessed and insight-driven storyteller she believes in the result-oriented brand and customer-centric product communication.

At GoKwik, Ghosal will lead the overall brand function and will be responsible to drive awareness, build trust & establish thought leadership for the brand as a tech company that is here to solve the challenges of eCommerce businesses & is on a mission to democratize the shopping experience for consumers through its network of merchants. She will also be setting up the foundations of the brand by establishing the necessary partnerships and teams to drive the marketing objectives. She also understands the power of building the culture of a workplace & hiring the right talent pool and will be driving the Employee Value Proposition (EVP) agenda to support HR and business functions to attain the same.

Before joining GoKwik, Ghosal was leading the Marketing & Communications function at Home Credit where she set up guidelines for the brand in India, established creative & media agency partners for the brand mandate, rolled out marketing campaigns across channels, and also set up marketing processes within the organization to improve productivity & efficiency of the team. She was also instrumental in launching and driving financial literacy during & after the pandemic to empower and support the under-served segment in India (also their primary target audience that was under tremendous financial pressure during the pandemic) through the brand platform, “Paise Ki Paathshala”. She has also worked with Vodafone India Pvt Ltd (now Vodafone Idea Ltd) and ABP Group (Anandabazar Patrika Group) where she drove brand communications and successfully crafted engaging content and campaigns.

Talking about her new role, Joyeeta Ghosal said, "I am very excited to be a part of a brand that has shown such incredible growth in such a short period. Marketing will enable us to create awareness and recognition for the ground-breaking work that is happening at GoKwik and the problems that we are solving and as we scale our network, we also scale the businesses of our D2C partners which will in effect, benefit the end consumer/ shopper. This is an exciting time to be working in technology and D2C and I am happy to be able to contribute to this space through GoKwik.”

Welcoming Joyeeta, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “We are excited to have a seasoned professional like Joyeeta on board with us. GoKwik has emerged as a fast-growing eCommerce enablement company and it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of the curve in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem. Joyeeta comes with extensive experience in managing millennial and premium brands in her past roles and has a proven track of having immense brand communications and market insights. I am confident that together we will further strengthen our reach and help us in our vision.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)