Hitachi Vantara appoints Monica Kumar as CMO

Hitachi Vantara has announced that Monica Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the organization, effective immediately. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Gajen Kandiah.
“Great companies are those who can find a way to articulate their value and differentiate themselves in the midst of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical, or competitive market conditions. Of course, to do so requires a best-in-class marketing organization that can cut through the noise and the uncertainty to clearly, simply, and succinctly tell its story and spotlight customer, partner, and employee value,” said Kandiah.
“Known to be a fiercely focused, results-driven leader and champion for her customers and partners, I am confident that Monica can help Hitachi Vantara shine an even brighter light on who we are, what we stand for, and how we can uniquely help organizations achieve their business, transformation, and sustainability objectives.”
Kumar was most recently the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Cloud GTM at Nutanix. Prior to Nutanix, Monica spent more than 20 years at Oracle.
“As a company, Hitachi Vantara has some incredible stories to tell,” said Kumar. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to help showcase not only the solutions, capabilities, and accomplishments of Hitachi Vantara, but the tremendous power of Hitachi and the opportunities it opens for our customers and partners today and tomorrow."
Kantar names Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of insights business in APAC
Leung takes over from Wayne Levings who will now focus on his role as Kantar CCO
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read
Kantar has appointed Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of its Insights Asia Pacific business.
Reporting to Chris Jansen, Kantar’s Chief Executive, Leung will lead Kantar’s regional team in growing relationships with brands. She takes over from Wayne Levings, who will now focus exclusively on his role as Kantar’s Chief Client Officer.
Leung recently served as Regional President, Asia Pacific at GfK, responsible for driving transformation, growth and profitability for the company's portfolio that included market intelligence and digital solutions across the region.
On her appointment, she commented: “Kantar’s expertise in understanding consumers, its technology and artificial intelligence capabilities are shaping the brands of tomorrow. In our ever-changing, complex world, Kantar offers true strategic partnership to brands to help them connect with consumers and build the trust that will fuel the next wave of growth. I look forward to joining Kantar’s executive team to help drive a positive impact for brands and consumers across the region.”
Chris Jansen, Chief Executive, added: “Cheong Tai brings more than 20 years of international leadership and business management experience across emerging, developing markets and Asia Pacific. She will be a huge asset to our business as we continue to build our relationships and push for growth in this most dynamic of regions.”
Leung will take up her role in the first half of 2023.
Ashish Bahl joins DY Works as CEO
Bahl has over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:23 AM | 2 min read
DY Works has appointed Ashish Bahl as CEO.
Bahl has over 25 years’ experience in the advertising, marketing and media sector.
He has worked with SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev) Neo Cricket & Sports, McCann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett & O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 iconic global brands including Pepsi,Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda and many more. Since 2017, Bahl has founded/co-founded three companies, including The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds), and Happinessperkm (India’s only motorcycling brand built by riders).
On this appointment, Santosh Desai, CEO & Managing Director, FutureBrands, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ashish on-board. Ashish’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems. I’m excited about what’s yet to come and the change we’ll bring.”
Bahl says, “I’m honoured to join an incredible team at DY. My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands. In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design. I look forward to this new journey and creating some fantastic work with the DY team.”
He takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.
YES Bank names Winay Bari as VP - Digital Marketing
Bari joins from RBL Bank where he was Assistant Vice President - Digital Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
YES Bank has appointed Winay Bari as Vice President - Digital Marketing.
Bari was earlier with RBL Bank for nearly two years. As Assistant Vice President - Digital Marketing, he was handling digital acquisitions marketing initiatives, strategies, and planning for retail liabilities and assets.
Bari is also an expert in the BFSI domain as a SaaS marketer and a growth hacker.
He announced his new role via a social media post.
upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan resigns
Mohan will reportedly be in office till January 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 7:54 AM | 1 min read
Indian edtech firm upGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan has stepped down from his role, he said in a LinkedIn post. His resignation comes at a time when edtech companies in the country are struggling with funding and losses.
Mohan wrote: "After almost 3 years at the helm, I have decided to move out of upGrad… While I look back on the years at UpGrad, I feel happy about the incredible company we have built which helped so many working professionals upskill. The aspects of growth and other metrics were just outcomes of giving the customers what they aspired for."
He thanked his team members and extended gratitude towards the founders of upGrad -- Ronnie Scewvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in his post.
He ended his note by saying, "I started my journey in education sector in the year 2008 and believe that still there is a lot more to be done to solve the persistent problems of access, affordability and quality. So I m in the exploration phase of what I can to do in education next ."
News reports say that Mohan's resignation is part of the company's attempts to cut costs and become profitable. He reportedly put down his papers in December and will be in office till January 15.
Garima Garg joins The Label Life as CEO
Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:16 PM | 2 min read
GOAT Brand Labs’ celebrity-styled lifestyle brand, The Label Life, has appointed Garima Garg as its new CEO from December 2022. This is the third leadership hire in the past 6 months for GOAT Brand Labs portfolio companies. The first two being - Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion and Breakbounce.
Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales. She spent 11 years in the company during which she had multiple stints across Sales and Marketing while managing iconic beauty brands like Lakme & Lux. She completed her MBA from FMS, Delhi in 2011.
With over a decade of diverse experiences, Garima is a seasoned professional with spotless acumen in brand and business strategy, product innovation, communication development, channel sales across rural & urban India and global markets.
Striving to bring ideas to life in a bid to impact the consumers' lives positively, Garg has an eye for detail to make the consumers’ journey with the brand truly remarkable. Driven by fashion and having witnessed and closely worked for several editions of Lakme Fashion Week, Garg is excited to lead and scale up the fabulous, home-grown fashion brand The Label Life.
Sharing about her new role, Garima Garg, CEO, The Label Life said, “I thank The Label Life and GOAT Brand Labs leadership for providing me with the opportunity to lead the growing, unique fashion brand. In my new role, I will keep focussing on expanding revenue channels and the brand’s reach to the consumers desiring contemporary fashion.”
Speaking about the development, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder, GOAT Brand Labs, said, “We welcome Garima onboard to lead The Label Life. The Label Life is foraying into global markets and in the offline space through Brand Stores. With her deep experience in building Global consumer brands in the lifestyle space, she has all it takes to scale The Label Life to new heights.”
Nobin Dutta and Siddhi Bhopale join Little Lamb Films
Nobin joins from Crazy Few Films and Siddhi from Good Morning Films
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 5:14 PM | 2 min read
YRF Talent names Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives
He will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 10:07 AM | 1 min read
YRF Talent has appointed Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives.
In this role, Punit will lead creation, development and execution of projects in collaboration with various platforms and partners.
He has over 16 years of leadership experience across OTT, Digital, Television and Radio. Punit was also the Executive Director of CNX, the in-house agency at the Condé Nast group. He will report to Akshaye Widhani, - Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.
