Hitachi Vantara appoints Monica Kumar as CMO

Hitachi Vantara has announced that Monica Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the organization, effective immediately. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Gajen Kandiah.

“Great companies are those who can find a way to articulate their value and differentiate themselves in the midst of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical, or competitive market conditions. Of course, to do so requires a best-in-class marketing organization that can cut through the noise and the uncertainty to clearly, simply, and succinctly tell its story and spotlight customer, partner, and employee value,” said Kandiah.

“Known to be a fiercely focused, results-driven leader and champion for her customers and partners, I am confident that Monica can help Hitachi Vantara shine an even brighter light on who we are, what we stand for, and how we can uniquely help organizations achieve their business, transformation, and sustainability objectives.”

Kumar was most recently the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Cloud GTM at Nutanix. Prior to Nutanix, Monica spent more than 20 years at Oracle.

“As a company, Hitachi Vantara has some incredible stories to tell,” said Kumar. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to help showcase not only the solutions, capabilities, and accomplishments of Hitachi Vantara, but the tremendous power of Hitachi and the opportunities it opens for our customers and partners today and tomorrow."

