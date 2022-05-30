Hero MotoCorp names Navneet Kaur as Category Head - Commuter Bikes & Corp Marketing

Prior to this, Kaur was Head of Marketing & PR at Citroen India

Navneet Kaur has been appointed as Category Head - Commuter Bikes & Corporate Marketing at Hero MotoCorp.

She made the announcement via a social media post.

She wrote: "Glad to share that I’m starting a new position as Category Head: Commuter Bikes & Corporate Marketing at Hero MotoCorp! Life takes a full circle, and i am filled with nostalgia to join the company that i first visited in 2002 as a project engineer! Looking forward to the transition from 4W to 2W industry, m sure its gonna be fun and exciting with lots of new learnings!"

Prior to this, Kaur was Head of Marketing & PR at Citroen India.

She was also with Honda Cars India as Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at Honda Cars India. Kaur was with Honda Cars for over 8 years.

