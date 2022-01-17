Havas Media Group India elevates Uday Mohan as President & Chief Client Officer

Havas Media Group India has announced the elevation of Uday Mohan to the role of President & Chief Client Officer, effective immediately. This is aligned with Havas Group India's vision of building strong leadership across each of its agencies. Uday Mohan will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India.

The elevation comes on the heels of Uday’s rich, long stint of 14 years with Havas Media Group India, during which he has consolidated his role as an effective leader and a strong partner to several clients. Over the last few years, Uday drove innovation, transformation, and meaningful media strategy for clients, during extremely volatile market conditions. It led Havas Media Group India to garner strong growth, increase market share, win prominent clients and many industry awards and recognition.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “We have been consolidating the senior leadership teams of each of our agencies. Going forward, these leaders will not only drive our business growth but will further fortify our vision of integration, enhance our reputation, and help secure greater milestones and accomplishments. Uday’s experience and client partnerships make him the apt leader to drive this for HMG India with Mohit’s vision.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “I have completed 15 years with Havas Media Group India, while Uday has spent 14 years. Uday is a friend, partner and key to the resurgence of the Media Group in the last few years. He has been working closely with me and the leadership team to turn around Gurgaon operations into one of the largest in India; and in scaling up the Mumbai operations by forging strong client relationships, wins with marquee clients such as Tata Motors CVBU, TVS Tyres, ACC & Ambuja Cement among others. I look forward to his continued support and leadership”.

Commenting on his new role, Uday Mohan, President & Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India said, “I have spent a long innings with HMG India and witnessed the agency go through several transformations. However, the innovations, integration and collaborations in the past three years have been unprecedented and put us in the top league in the country. I thank the group for empowering with newer challenges and look forward to working with the leadership team, many wonderful clients and colleagues, launching newer expertise, to consolidate our strengths further."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)