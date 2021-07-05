Hansa Research names Ashish Karnad as Exec VP & Head, Media & Digital Business

In his last role at Nielsen Media, he was in charge of IRS, the Print currency in India

Hansa Research has appointed Ashish Karnad as Executive Vice President & Head, Media & Digital Business. Prior to this, Karnad has worked across companies like Kantar India (both IMRB and Millward Brown) Nielsen Media, India.

“Ashish Karnad is a media insight professional with nearly 25 years of media research experience. His key expertise lies in Media and ROI measurement. Some of his key achievements at Kantar have been launching India’s first Meter based TV measurement system (TAM), and then extending the same to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, launching and managing TGI in India and Sri Lanka, launching the first Radio Audience Measurement (RAM) system in India, launching and managing India’s first Return Path Data services from DTH boxes. Besides the above, he has consulted clients on Return of Investments on Multimedia campaigns with a focus on Digital ROI,” the company said.

In his last role at Nielsen Media, he was in charge of IRS, the Print currency in India. He also set up and managed India’s first Cinema Occupancy Measurement, was responsible for managing Nielsen’s indigenous Digital Smartphone Panel, set up and managed the Media Analytics and Advisory practice using TV currency (BARC) respondent level data.



Karnad is a man of ideas and has done some pioneering work in the Media Research space like Data Fusion, Content Testing for Television, Music testing, Efficacy of Product Placement, and Measurement of Outdoor and Word of Mouth media.

