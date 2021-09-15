Guillaume Bacuvier named Global CEO of Kantar's Worldpanel Business

Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven analytics and brand consulting company today announces the appointment of Guillaume Bacuvier as Global CEO of its $300m+ Worldpanel Division. Mr Bacuvier succeeds Josep Montserrat who takes on the role of Non-executive Chairman of the Worldpanel business.

Most recently, Guillaume Bacuvier was Group Chief Executive Officer of dunnhumby Ltd, a global leader in customer data science for the retail and CPG/FMCG industry. Guillaume led a commercial and technological transformation of the business, involving material investment in the company's product portfolio, and both acquisitions and divestments to strengthen the company's competitive positioning. Over his four-year tenure, dunnhumby improved its operating performance and expanded its customer base across the globe whilst improving employee engagement and customer satisfaction.

Prior to dunhumby, Guillaume was at Google for more than a decade, holding a number of senior roles, culminating in Vice-President, Advertising Solutions, EMEA where he was responsible for all aspects of the core online advertising business in the region, including commercial P&L for Google’s Doubleclick and Analytics business.

Guillaume started his career as a strategy consultant in BoozAllen Hamilton’s TMT practice before moving to Orange Group where he was responsible for messaging services for all Orange OpCos. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a graduate degree in Industrial Economics from Université Paris-IX Dauphine.

Commenting on his appointment, Ian Griffiths, Deputy CEO and CFO said, “The next phase of growth for our Worldpanel business will be heavily influenced by technology and advanced data analytics, and Guillaume’s expertise and experience will prove invaluable. He is an experienced, international CEO combining world-class technology credentials with a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and the retail and media landscapes. He additionally has a proven track record in transforming a data business and holds excellent relationships with retailers and fmcg/cpg brands across the world.”

Kantar additionally celebrates the elevation of Josep Montserrat to Non-executive Chairman of the Worldpanel business. As an advisor to Guillaume and the Worldpanel leadership team, Kantar and our clients will continue to benefit from his expertise in consumer insights and his passion for our business. Josep joined Worldpanel in 1994 and was appointed CEO of the Worldpanel business in 2007. Over 14 years, he has built a world-renowned business that serves as industry currency standard data in almost 50 countries. With a panel of more than 1.5 million shoppers around the world, thanks to Josep’s leadership, Kantar is able to inform the growth strategies of the world’s leading CPG/ FMCG brands and retailers. Josep built the Worldpanel business on the foundations of a strong employee culture, leading his team to winning ‘Great place to work’ awards in 9 markets and regional awards in Europe & Asia.

Commenting on Josep’s contribution to Kantar and the wider industry, Ian Griffiths added, “In Josep, we have a leader who understands deeply that great businesses are built by teams with a passion for what they do. Josep excels at channeling that passion into great outcomes for his clients. Never has this been clearer than during the COVID-19 pandemic when, under Josep’s leadership, the Worldpanel team worked tirelessly to keep clients informed of the unprecedented changes to consumer behaviour. The data and insights generated by Josep and his team, quite literally helped supermarkets keep their shelves stocked during the pandemic period. We thank Josep for his incredible contribution to Kantar so far and look forward to his continued leadership in his new role.“

Both Mr Bacuvier and Mr Montserrat’s appointments are effective 13 September 2021.